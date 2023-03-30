Juan Robert Laws has been Charged with the Capital Murder of a Police Officer

Tuesday’s shooting in Huntsville resulted in one officer’s death and another’s severe injury. The incident took place on Governors House Drive at the Governors House Apartments. After the incident, the defendant has now been charged with capital murder. Laws were arrested just before 11 p.m. and sent to Madison County Jail.

What Exactly is Juan Robert Laws?

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accuses Juan Robert Laws, 24, of murdering a police officer in cold blood (ALEA). He was apprehended just before 11 p.m. and sent to the Madison County Jail.

According to Alabama court records, Juan Robert Laws pled guilty last week to carrying a firearm without a licence and was free on bail for two assault charges in 2022. Juan Laws, the suspect, was free on bail after being charged with two counts of attempted murder in January 2022. The coroner for Madison County, Dr. Tyler Berryhill, drove Crumby to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Explanation of the Huntsville Shooting:

One Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officer was murdered, and another was severely wounded in a shooting on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Governors House Road. According to HPD, officers responded to the shots fired complaint at 4:45 p.m. and discovered a female victim when they arrived.

One cop died as a result of his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. The second officer had an emergency operation and is in serious condition. At the moment, they are not being identified. The shooter and the gunshot victim, a woman, are being treated at the hospital.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill will transport the deceased HPD officer to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, the corpse will be autopsied. As the Huntsville Police Department mourns this tragic loss, the department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department for assisting in answering calls throughout Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department has entrusted the investigation to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Any further questions about the study should be directed to the SBI.

Officer Garrett Crumby, Who is He?

Garrett Crumby, a former officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, was slain on Tuesday while doing official business in Huntsville, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. On Tuesday, Crumby, a Tuscaloosa County High School graduate, was fatally stabbed while attending to a domestic violence complaint. A second Huntsville Police officer was also gravely hurt.

Before moving to the Huntsville Police Department in 2020, Crumby was employed with the Tuscaloosa Police Department from 2013 to 2020.

Crumby is the third officer with links to the Tuscaloosa Police Department to pass away in the line of duty in the last five years, after the deaths of current TPD investigator Dornell Cousette in 2019 and former TPD intern and Meridian Policeman Kennis Croom in 2018.

