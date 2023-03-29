How did Emmet Mo tattooist Die? The cause of death of a popular Malaysian tattoo artist

The popular famous Malaysian tattoo artist Emmet Mo died recently. In this article, we’ll learn more about Emmet and the cause of his death.

Emmet Mo: what happened to him

On March 29, Emmet Mo, a famous tattoo artist from Orangutan Studio, passed away suddenly. This unexpected death of the tattoo artist put his family and friends in deep shock.

One of his friend and also a tattoo artist, Edgarson Esplana Braga, posted about Emmet on Facebook, and it reads

“We’d thought u’d make it thru the night..but u’d left for a better place instead. All about u will be missed by all of us who know u..rest in peace now, Emmet Mo”

While on another side, Tatto Studio Sarawak BodyArts also paid tributes to eh Emmet on Social media:

“We have lost a talented Tattoo Artist held by Sabah Emmet. For his family, wishing them peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. Our heart goes out to them at this difficult time. Wishing them the best, I know you have our full support every moment. We are thinking of you and your family and sending caring thoughts to support you. On behalf of the Sarawak tattoo community, I offer my deepest condolences to the family.

Rest well, Emmet Mo”

Emmet Mo: Who was he

Emmet Mo was a famous artist from Keningau, Sabah, Malaysia. He runs his tattoo studio named Orangutan Studio. He was known for his unique electric tattooing and Machine-free Handtapping Traditional tattoo. He owned his tattoo studio in the Pusat KK region of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

Orangutan Studio posted a health update on February 11 on their official Facebook page, saying

“With a heavy heart, our colleague/ good friend has been diagnosed with Colon Cancer.” In this post, the studio informed us that they plan Flash day events to financially support Emmet’s family in fighting cancer.

After being diagnosed with Colon Cancer, he underwent different chemotherapy sessions and treatments. His family and his co-workers supported him through his struggle with Colon Cancer. Sadly he could not survive with cancer and finally passed away on 29 March 2023.

Emmet Mo: Cause of death

After fighting Colon cancer, famous tattoo artist Emmet Mo died on March 29, 2023. After this news broke out, people paid tribute to this young tattoo artist on social media.

He left behind his wife, Brenda Ivy Vyonna Tangyun and his Children.

Tributes by friends and family members :

Jean Sioson

Our condolences to the family and the whole community, rest well Emmet Mo

Kathrine Jaikul Imbayan

Condolences to you and your family. Rest in Eternal Peace, Emmet Mo

Mark Pennell

That is the Saddest news ever. Rest in peace, bro. A beautiful and brilliant soul, you will be missed by us all. Surrounded by your friends and loved ones.

