Eva Marcille files for divorce from Michael Sterling after four years of their marriage

Eva Marcille is a well-known American actress, television personality, and fashion model.

Recently the news has come out that Eva Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, have filed for their divorce.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille, 38, filed for divorce from her husband, attorney Michael Sterling, on March 23, 2023.

According to PEOPLE’s report and documents obtained, the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Michael on Eva filing for divorce: “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.” #RHOA (https://t.co/lTijjlUpWr) — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) March 29, 2023

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you weren’t expecting,” Marseille exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Our children are our biggest priority and the eight and a half years we have spent together will be cherished forever. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling got engaged in December 2017. About a year later, on October 7 2011, the couple were married.

Eva Marseille’s lawyers wrote in the filing – “currently living in a state of isolation.”

Eva Marcille Age

Eva Marcille’s full name is Eva Marcille Pigford. Eva Marcille’s age is 38 years. Eva Marcille’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Eva Marcille’s hair colour is light brown, and her eye colour is Green/Hael.

Eva Marcille’s date of birth is 30 October 1984. Eva Marcille was born to Michelle Pigford and Evan Pigford in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Eva Marcille has three siblings- Evan Pigford Jr., Malcolm Pigford, and Andre Pigford.

Eva Marcille did her studies at Raymond Avenue Elementary School, Marina Del Rey Middle School, and Washington Preparatory High School and Clark Atlanta University.

Eva Marcille Dating History

Eva Marcille had a relationship with many celebrities before marriage.

Eva Marcille started dating actor Lance Gross in July 206. Eva and Lance got engaged on 24 December 2008.

After two years of engagement, Eva and Lance split in March 2010. Thereafter, Eva Marcille dated rapper Flo Rida from 2010 to 2012.

After separating from rapper Flo Rida, Eva Marcille was in a relationship with singer Kevin McCall. Eva and Kevin give birth to a daughter.

Eva Marcille and Kevin McCall separated in 2014, and Eva Marcille took custody of their daughter.

Thereafter, Eva Marcille dated attorney Michael Sterling and got married in 2018.

Read Also:- Is Lana Del Rey currently in a relationship? Who is Lana in a relationship with?