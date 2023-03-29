Is Lana Del Rey currently in a relationship? Who is Lana in a relationship with?

Lana Del Rey is a popular American singer-songwriter as well as a record producer.

Lana Del Rey has received numerous awards for her vocals and vocals, including two MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and a Satellite Award.

Lana Del Rey is famous for her “Video Games” single. Subsequently, Lana Del Rey was signed by Polydor and Interscope to record.

In 2012, Lana Del Rey released her second album “Born to Die” and in 2014, Lana Del Rey released her third album “Ultraviolence”.

After that, Lana Del Rey released many albums, including Lust for Life, Chemtrails over the Country Club, Honeymoon, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Norman Fucking Rockwell!, and more.

Lana Del Rey released four Extended plays Kill Kil, Paradise, Lana Del Rey, and Tropico.

In 2023, Lana Del Rey releases “The Grants” and “A&W” singles.

Lana Del Rey also released many songs such as “Watercolor Eyes”, “White Dress”, “Let Me Love You like a Woman”, “The Greatest”, “Mariners Apartment Complex”, “West Coast”, and more.

Lana Del Rey Age

Lana Del Rey’s real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. Lana Del Rey’s age is 37 years. Lana Del Rey’s date of birth is 21 June 1985. Lana Del Rey was born to Robert England Grant, Jr. and Patricia Ann Hill in New York City, New York, U.S.

Lana Del Rey is also known for her other names- Lizzy Grant, Sparkle Jump Rope Queen, and May Jailer.

Lana Del Rey’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Lana Del Rey has two siblings- Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant. Lana Del Rey did her studies at Kent School and Fordham University.

Who is Lana Del Rey Boyfriend?

Lana Del Rey’s marital status is unmarried. Currently, Lana Del Rey is in a romantic relationship. Lana Del Rey boyfriend is Jack Donoghue. He is also a musician.

Lana Del Rey split from her previous boyfriend Live PD’s Sean Larkin in March 2020. Lana Del Rey has since been linked with musician Jack.

Lana Del Rey and Jack Donoghue officially announced their relationship in July 2022 on their Instagram. Lana Del Rey is in limelight with her boyfriend.

Read Also:- How did Billy Corgan meet his wife? Is Billy Corgan still married?