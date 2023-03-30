Bryanna Barozzini was charged with stabbing a 17-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Bryanna Barozzini was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl named Halia Culbertson in East Columbus, Ohio.

What happened to Bryanna Barozzini?

The victim, Halia Culbertson, was stabbed to death by an 18-year-old girl, Bryanna Barozzini, in East Columbus, Ohio. According to the police, the incident started in the strip mall, where several stores were located.

The altercation later escalated when they went outside, where Bryanna stabbed Halia with a knife after swinging it toward her, causing a fatal stab wound.

The stabbing occurred in the 5600 block of Emporium Square on the Northeast side just before midnight.

The witnesses called the authorities soon after, who found Halia stabbed once and badly injured in the parking lot. She was later rushed to the hospital but unfortunately could not survive the fatal wound.

Bryanna Barozzini out on a $750000 bond

After Bryanna stabbed Halia, she fled the scene and went straight to her residence, where she lived with her mom and stepdad. She was later found in her residence and arrested by the police.

A trial was held on March 28, 2023, at Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was then charged with the murder of the young woman but got out on a bond of $750000.

Bryanna Barozzini’s defendant claimed that swinging the knife was self-defense, but no further details were provided. After her release due to bond, she was ordered to stay away from the victim’s family and the location where she was stabbed.

She is also prohibited from carrying any weapons and committing or threatening to commit any acts of violence. Her next court hearing is scheduled for April 6, 2023. Barozzini graduated from Westerville North High School and later started attending Columbus State.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the victim.

The whole community of East Columbus was heartbroken at the sudden death of a 17-year-old girl. She was described to be a very kind and gentle person. Her brother set up a GoFundMe page for her sister to support their family for her funeral expenses. The page is titled, “Halia Culbertson lost too soon.”

The page states that Culbertson was a very caring person who cared for everyone and was loved by all who knew her. The page also stated that they are receiving donations to ensure that her sister receives a proper funeral which she deserves.

The page also described her as someone loved by all very dearly.

