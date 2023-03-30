13-Year-Old Sofia Ochoa Missing in Colorado, Authorities Seeking Public Help

Authorities in Colorado are asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Sofia Ochoa, who went missing on March 28th, 2023. According to reports, Sofia was last seen leaving her home in Thornton, Colorado, around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Missing Person Report Filed by Sofia’s Family:

Sofia’s family has filed a missing person report with the Thornton Police Department, which is now leading the investigation. Officers have been canvassing the area and following up on leads, but so far, they have been unable to locate the missing teen.

Sofia’s family is understandably worried about her and is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Her aunt, Maria Ochoa, spoke to local news outlets, saying, “We’re just hoping and praying that she’s okay and that someone out there knows something and will come forward.”

Description of Sofia Ochoa:

Sofia Ochoa is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Police Seeking Public Assistance in Finding Sofia Ochoa

The Thornton Police Department urges anyone who may have seen Sofia or has information about her disappearance to come forward. They are also asking residents to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has also joined the search for Sofia and has posted a flyer with her photo and description on their website.

The Thornton Police Department is also appealing for calm amid rumors and misinformation circulating on social media. In a statement, they urged the public to rely on official sources for updates on the case and not to spread unverified information that could hinder the investigation.

To reach a wider audience, Sofia’s family and friends have launched a social media campaign to spread the word about her disappearance. The hashtag #FindSofiaOchoa has been circulating on various social media platforms, with people sharing her photo and information about the case.

Anyone with information about Sofia Ochoa’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department at (303) 288-1535 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Read More: Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Lauren Kingsbury, 25-year-old Laurel Woman.