Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Lauren Kingsbury, 25-year-old Laurel Woman.

The family and friends of 25-year-old Laurel woman Lauren Kingsbury are desperately searching for answers after she went missing on March 25th, 2023. Kingsbury, a former athlete and lacrosse player for the University of Richmond, was last seen leaving her apartment in the early morning hours.

Who was Lauren Kingsbury?

Born and raised in Lauren, Kingsbury was a standout athlete from a young age. She excelled in lacrosse and earned a scholarship to play at the University of Richmond. During her time there, she was a two-time Atlantic 10 All-Conference honoree and helped lead the Spiders to multiple conference championships.

How Lauren Kingsbury went missing?

Kingsbury was last seen leaving her apartment complex, The Beacon, in the early hours of March 25th. She was reportedly wearing workout clothes and carrying a gym bag.

Her vehicle remained parked in the complex’s garage. Her family and friends have been unable to reach her since then and have reported her missing to the authorities.

Kingsbury graduated from the University of Richmond in 2019, where she played lacrosse for four years. She was a midfielder for the Spiders and was known for her dedication and work ethic on the field.

A search operation of the Lauren:

The Laurel Police Department and Kingsbury’s family and friends have been extensively searching for the missing woman. They have been scouring around her apartment complex and using drones and search dogs to cover a wider area.

Flyers with Kingsbury’s picture and information have been posted throughout the city, and social media has been used to spread the word about her disappearance.

All about the family of the victim:

The disappearance of Lauren Kingsbury has sent shockwaves through the Laurel community. Friends, former teammates, and coaches have been sharing messages of support and hope on social media. A candlelight vigil was held on March 28th to pray for her safe return.

The family of Kingsbury has requested assistance in locating their sister and daughter. In a statement, they said, “Lauren, if you can hear us, we love you, and we want you to come home. Kingsbury’s athletic background and friendly nature have made her well-known in the community, and her disappearance has caused widespread concern.

The family of Kingsbury implores anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to come forward. Her mother, Linda Kingsbury, said, “Lauren is the light of our lives, and we are devastated by her disappearance.” We kindly ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

