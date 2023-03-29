Who is Mark Wahlberg wife? How many kids does Mark Wahlberg have?

Mark Wahlberg is a popular American actor and former rapper. He is also a businessman.

Mark Wahlberg is famous for his role in the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “Transformers: The Last Knight” films.

Mark Wahlberg will be seen in the “Arthur the King”, “The Family Plan”, and “Our Man from Jersey” upcoming films.

Where is Mark Wahlberg originally from?

Mark Wahlberg’s full name is Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg. Mark Wahlberg’s age is 51 years. Mark Wahlberg’s date of birth is 5 June 1971. Mark Wahlberg was born to Alma Elaine and Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts US.

Mark Wahlberg’s height is 1.73 m. Mark Wahlberg has nine siblings in which- Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Michael Wahlberg, and Jim Wahlberg. Mark Wahlberg did his studies at Copley Square High School.

Who is Mark Wahlberg wife?

Mark Wahlberg is a married man. Mark Wahlberg wife is Rhea Durham. She is a famous American model.

Mark started dating Rhea Durham in 2001. Mark and Rhea have three children in a relationship of 7 years.

On August 1, 2009, Mark and Rhea married at the “Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills”.

Five months after the wedding, in January 2010, Mark and Rhea gave birth to their fourth child.

Mark Wahlberg’s children’s names are- Brendan Wahlberg, Ella Rae Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, and Michael Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg Movies and Tv Shows

In 1993, Mark Wahlberg made his acting debut with “The Substitute” television film. In 1994, Mark Wahlberg made his film debut with the “Renaissance Man” film.

In 2022, Mark Wahlberg appeared in Me Time, Uncharted, and Father Stu films.

Mark Wahlberg appeared in some tv shows like Entourage, Wahlburgers, The Ben Stiller Show, Saturday Night Live, Wahl Street, Out All Night, and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Mark Wahlberg acted in many movies, including The Basketball Diaries, Boogie Nights, The Perfect Storm, The Truth About Charlie, I Heart Huckabees, The Departed, The Lovely Bones, The Fighter, Lone Survivor, The Gambler, All the Money in the World, Spenser Confidential, and more.

