Who is Audrey Hale? The 28-year-old transgender former student who opened fire at school

Audrey Hale, a transgender who opened fire on Monday morning at Covenant School, said Nashville police. A total of six people were killed in this incident, including three adults and three children.

Mike Hill, 61, Evelyn DIeckhaus, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Hallie Scruggs, 9, Katherine Konnce, 60, and William Kinney,9, are the shooting victims.

Johan Drake, Nashville police chief, identified Hala as a transgender woman, but if we talk about her LinkedIn profile, he wrote “He/Him”. Hale entered the school at around 10:15 a.m. from the main entry point. Hale was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

After entering the school, he reached the second floor through the stairs and opened fire. Around 10:27 a.m., two Nashville police officers joined the school, and they followed the sounds of fire and shot the Hale, as said by the police officials.

Police officer Drake told the media they found the clue from the nearby vehicle to get the shooter’s information. Per the police record, Hale’s home address is over three miles from the Covenant School. Local police, the FBI, and ATF reached that home the same day to find more information about Hale.

They found a kind of “manifesto” and some other writing stuff after the search for his house. Police also found a map of the school with detailed entry points. According to the LinkedIn profile, Hale describe as a graphic designer. She mentioned on her website that she creates logos for businesses. She took a degree in illustration and graphic design in 2022 from the Nossi College of Art, as written on her LinkedIn profile.

Metro Nashville Police posted the update through their official Twitter handle:

“Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale.”

In another Tweet, they posted a video of Hale entering the school :

“Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with two assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol.”

Netizens’ reaction on this issue:

Ronnie Woodall

I am so proud of The metro Nashville police department this is what they get paid to do and where all the training comes in. Great job you all make me very proud. May God be with you all and the families involved .

Chelsea Black

I am so grateful that our Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are so well trained and professional. It’s unreal that you all were able to respond so quickly. In 14 minutes time most of us would be trying to process whether or not this is actually happening – I am proud that my home town’s police responded so fast.

I am also praying for everyone – police, fire, emt, survivors and deceased, all families, and even the shooters family as well. Lots of broken hearts in middle tn tonight. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Kathy Gouldener Kirkham

My heart breaks for what those of you who responded to Covenant school this morning for what you all had to do and see. Thank you for running toward danger and for saving so many others who could have been wounded or killed. You are all in my prayers. Please take care of yourselves.

