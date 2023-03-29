Huntsville police shooting | Alabama officer shot and killed, another critically injured

On Tuesday, one police officer in Alabama was shot and killed while another remains in critical condition at the hospital. The incident happened in Huntsville, Alabama, while both officers were responding to a shooting said by the police.

An official statement released by Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles, “This is a devastating loss for the our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama, We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Huntsville Police received a call from Governors House Drive at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, where two officers were shot by the offender, and he barricaded himself inside the apartment, as said by the Huntsville police department.

According to the Huntsville police department, “The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,”.

After the incident, both officers were rushed to the hospital. Now the second officer is still in serious condition after going through emergency surgery, as informed by the Huntsville Police Department.

The chief police officer added, “As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life, Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the female shooting victim at the scene and told to the HPD. Later HPD said in a statement that the victim female officer, and the offender were admitted to the hospital and receiving treatment at this time.

HPD requested nearby residents to avoid the area for some time due to heavy police presence. After some time, the roads reopened shortly.

Tommy Battle also expressed their view on this tragic event; she said her views as “This is a painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family; we are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment.”

