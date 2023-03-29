Euro 2024 hosts are under pressure after Belgium beat Germany by 3-2

Visitors Belgium beat host Germany by 2-3 in Euro 2024 on Tuesday. In the past four days, Belgium has won two matches in the last two games. This excellent performance pins pressure on the Euro 2024 hosts, Germany.

After 1954, this was the first victory over Germany by Belgium. Interestingly, both teams exited the last FIFA World Cup group stage. Now both teams are ready to bounce back from bitter memories of the World Cup.

If we compare both teams, Belgium looks better after defeating Germany for an extended period. Belgium showed excellent attacking skills in the last game, while Germany looked outclassed in the first half.

In the 6th minute of the first half, Belgium took the lead with the help of Yannick Carrasco’s great five-pass move and hit the first goal.

German had no time to recover because Belgium hit some powerful shots again; Romelu Lukaku caught the ball after slipping Kevin De Bruyne and finished it inside the box.

Despite this goal, the Belgium striker scored a hat-trick in the last game against Sweden. Belgium played their opening match in Euro 2024 against Sweden on Friday. Now Lukaku wants to add more goals in Euro 2024.

On Saturday Germans defeated Peru 2-0. This was the first international match of Germany after the World Cup exit in Qatar; during the game, the Germans earned the penalty in halftime, and Niclas Fuellkrug made his sixth goal in his six international matches.

The hosts almost gave up in the second half, and De Bruyne did the goal through the swift Belgium move. In this goal, the German defence did not look good as they are known for.

Serge Gnabry tried to reduce the difference in the 88th minute, but it was insufficient. So Finally, Belgium won the second win in the last two matches since the team’s new coach Domenico Tedesco.

Hansi Flick, the German coach, addressed the media and said, “We were far too passive and did not put them under any pressure, Belgium used this mercilessly. We had to change things around a bit to find stability.”

“You could see that we have a lot of work in front of us. We want to be more active and we did it better after about 30 minutes. For us, with an eye on the future, that’s where we have to work on. For everyone to work together.”

