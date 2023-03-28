Who was Katherine Koonce? The massacre at the Nashville school took the lives of six innocent people.

Katherine Koonce, an old lady who was one of five victims who died in the Nashville school, has saddened the city. Police officers have shot the murderer. However, the pain the person has given the whole school will be very difficult to heal for a long time.

Who was Katherine Koonce?

Katherine Koonce was an old lady who worked in the Nashville elementary Christian school. When checked on the school website, it was found that she had been assigned the position of head of school since 2001.

Katherine was also an author and wrote a book, “Parenting the Way God Parents: Refusing to Recycle Your Parents’ Mistake.” The lady believed it was their duty to help students become what God wanted them to be.

Many people around her considered her a saint. Several students’ local guardians and parents have mentioned the peaceful nature she used to have.

The fatal murder of such a peaceful person, along with her staff and three innocent children, has saddened the whole city.

Katherine Koonce’s cause of death

The fatal murder of the old lady happened yesterday, March 27th, 2023, at 10:13 a.m. Katherine was the head of the Nashville School. The 60-year-old woman died in the massacre that occurred at the Nashville school.

There had been an attack in the school by a passed-out student, Audrey Hale, who killed three children who were just 9 years old. Along with them, he also killed three staff members. Amongst these 3 people was Katherine Koonce. The old lady from Nashville school died of a bullet wound.

The Nashville police were shocked to hear about such an assassination. Audrey was seen carrying two weapons with him.

The people who were killed at the hands of Audrey were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

Katherine Obituary

The old lady lost her life in the murder along with other innocent members of the Nashville School. The woman was admired by her juniors. She was an inspiration to many. The people close to her are mourning her sudden death.

Two police officers shot Audrey down during their course of action. Justice has been served. However, police will ensure that such an incident does not repeat itself.

The old lady, the head of the school, will be missed by her students and the whole neighborhood.

Read More: Anti-Apartheid Activist and Human Rights Lawyer Randall Robinson Dies at 81, Cause of Death