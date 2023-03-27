Anti-Apartheid Activist and Human Rights Lawyer Randall Robinson Dies at 81, Cause of Death

Randall Robinson, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, has died at the age of 81. He was known for his unwavering commitment to social justice and tireless efforts to end apartheid in South Africa and promote democracy in Haiti.

Who was Randall Robinson?

On July 6, 1941, Randall Robinson was born in Richmond, Virginia. He grew up in the Jim Crow South and witnessed the discrimination and segregation faced by African Americans firsthand.

Robinson received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Union University in 1962 and his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1970.

Robinson’s anti-apartheid activism began in the 1970s when he founded TransAfrica, an organisation dedicated to eradicating apartheid in South Africa.

He promoted democracy and human rights throughout Africa and the Caribbean. He organised protests and rallies, lobbied Congress, and worked with international organisations to pressure the South African government to end apartheid.

Randall Robinson died at his St. Kitts home on March 24, 2023. He is survived by his wife Hazel, their kids Anike and Innis, and himself. His legacy as a champion for human rights and social justice will live on through the many lives he touched and the causes he championed.

What was Randall Robinson’s career?

In 1984, Robinson gained national attention when he went on a hunger strike for 27 days to protest the Reagan administration’s policies toward South Africa.

His actions helped to bring international attention to the struggle against apartheid and contributed to the eventual release of Nelson Mandela from prison in 1990.

Robinson’s advocacy extended beyond his work on apartheid in South Africa. He was a vocal advocate for human rights in Haiti, leading efforts to end the military dictatorship and promote democracy. He also worked on poverty, education, and healthcare issues in the United States and worldwide.

Legacy of Randall Robinson:

Robinson’s legacy as a human rights activist and lawyer is significant. He was a leading voice in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa and played a critical role in raising awareness and building support for the anti-apartheid movement.

He also made significant contributions to promoting democracy and human rights in Haiti and to advancing social justice more broadly.

Robinson’s work inspired a generation of activists and advocates who continue to fight for social justice and human rights worldwide. His commitment to justice and courage in the face of adversity will be remembered and celebrated for years.

