Local news anchors, Holly Thompson, and Amanda Hara, break down while reporting the Covenant school Nashville shooting.

Two local NBC news reporters, Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara broke down while reporting the Nashville shooting at Covenant School, killing 3 children and 3 staff members.

Who are Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara?

Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara are two news reporters working as WSMV news anchors. Recently a Nashville school shooting took place, which took away the lives of 3 children and three staff members.

The two reporters were the ones to anchor this news. But as they relayed the news to the public, it was difficult for them to maintain composure, and they were getting emotional. The video showing the two news anchors breaking down has now gone viral and received thousands of views.

What happened during the reporting?

The two news anchors, while reporting on the mass shooting, broke down on air sharing the tragedy that took the life of six innocents.

When Holly Thompson relayed the news she had about receiving the news that the active shooter had been shot dead and that three children had died in the attack, she was overcome with grief and found it extremely difficult to say anything else.

The show was then momentarily taken over by her co-anchor Amanda Hara, after which it was cut off to be handed over to the reporter Michael Warrick, who was outside the studio.

Later when the focus was brought back to Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara, Amanda Hara started to break down as she talked about how families were not getting any updates about the welfare of their children as the terrible shootings were taking place. During this time, Thompson started to console the grieving reporter.

Amanda had broken down earlier on the show, too, as she was describing how her children’s schools have gone into lockdowns for the same reasons, as a precaution.

The Covenant School Nashville shooting

Audrey Hale was a 28-year-old transgender man who shot and killed six people at a Convent school in Nashville, Tennessee, at 10:15 AM on a Monday. He was an alumnus at Covenant school who was shot and killed after a 14-minute rampage.

According to reports, he had school maps, including detailed entry and exit points and surveillance. He was also prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement, according to the police.

According to the police, he had a broader plan of attacking multiple locations, and the school was one of them.

