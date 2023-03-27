How did Dan Cerrillo die? A former Navy SEAL died from a heart attack while running the shooting course

Dan Cerrillo, aka Spartan Adventure, is a former Navy SEAL. It was a sudden death yesterday for him. Cerrillo’s heroics in the navy were well known throughout the country. Spartan 7 Adventure was also founded by him.

Who was Dan Cerrillo?

He was Born in 1972. He came from a military family in California. His father served in the US army during the Vietnam War. His passion for the services began at a young age. Dan Cerrillo served in the Navy SEAL programs from 1993 to 2005.

Dan graduated from BUD/S Class 194 and served on SEAL Team One as an operator and instructor. In addition to directing missions related to Operation Enduring and Iraqi Freedom, he completed three deployments with the Navy SEALs.

With his heroics, he received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Navy Commendation, as well as the Navy and Presidential Unit Commendation Medals. After leaving the SEALs, he worked for Vulcan Inc as an Execution Protection Specialist.

In addition to overseeing the Super Bowl and the Oscars, Dan managed several other high-profile events. In July 2016, he founded Spartan 7 Adventure. Dan invested $2500 for the firm, which became Spartan 7 Inc after three years.

Dan Cerrillo cause of death?

Dan Cerrillo’s death concerned everyone who knew him, since he was fit and athletic. In a recent Instagram post, his daughter Taylor revealed the exact cause of his death.

According to her post, Dan Cerrillo died of a heart attack while running on a shooting course. Unfortunately, he was too late to be rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he did not survive.

Dan Cerrillo Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements for Dan Cerrillo are pending at this time, so an obituary has not yet been posted. We will let you know when more details about his funeral are available. Our team is trying to get in touch with them for more information.

In the meantime, this post will serve as Dan Cerrillo’s digital obituary. He was a true American hero who gave his life to his people and nation. In addition to leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met, he had a large positive impact on the world around him.

Dan Cerrillo’s legacy will never be forgotten. It is a great loss to the special operations community and the nation as a whole that he has passed away.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

Rest in peace, departed soul.

