Kadejah Michelle Brown was charged with the murder of her husband during the fight, which was streamed on Facebook.

Kadejah Michelle Brown was accused of the murder of her husband, who died on the scene, while the whole incident was live streaming on Facebook.

What happened during the fight?

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Kadejah Brown and her husband got involved in an argument. Kadejah’s mom and her children were also at home at the time. She was confronting him regarding something at the time.

At the start of the fight, the camera was pointed toward her, but as the fight started to become heated, she dropped the phone, which now faced the ceiling, and as the fight progressed, a gunshot could be heard.

Two women are then heard to be screaming for about a minute. Then, a child can be heard crying, and a woman can be heard shouting, ‘help me.’

The stream then ended. According to the reporters, the mother of Kadejah was the one who ran out of the home and screamed, ‘help me.’

Kadejah Michelle Brown charged with the murder of her husband

The Mississippi woman, Kadejah Brown, is being put into custody after being accused of murdering her husband. At about 7:40 on Saturday morning, Lowndes County police officers responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 500 block of Green Tree Drive.

After concluding that she shot and killed her husband, they subsequently arrested her. The officers recovered a 9mm handgun from Kadejah’s house and other physical evidence.

Kadejah was detained and transferred to the Lowndes County Adult Correctional Facility, where she is awaiting her first court appearance.

There have been rumors that it wasn’t their first fight. It was already difficult for them to be together. Additionally, Brown and the victim had a background of domestic abuse.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The authorities who were called and were on the scene pronounced the husband dead, a single gunshot wound being the reason. The victim was 28 years old at the time.

According to the live stream, the husband and wife argued the whole time. Almost 2.5K viewers were watching this live stream. Many viewers believed that the husband was calm and handled the situation well the whole time until the situation went physical.

The police considered it to be a senseless and tragic murder that took away the life of a young man. They also sent the victims’ families their deepest sympathies and prayers.

