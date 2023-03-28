Who are Nashville school shooting victims? 3 kids and 3 adults were victims of the Nashville school shootings

A 28-year-old man opened fire on a Nashville school on Monday, 27 March 2023, killing many, including three children.

The Nashville school shooting

According to reports, a shooter at a private school in Nashville killed 3 children and 3 adults. The shooter was then fatally shot by the police after his 14-minute rampage.

In the midst of the shooting, the officers were called, and they then entered the first story of the building and began to clear the classes as they heard that the shootings were happening on the second floor.

When they reached the second floor, they saw the shooter open firing at the police cars through the window, at which point they decided to engage and fatally shoot the shooter.

The shooter- ‘Audrey Hale.’

According to the investigations done by the police, it was a targeted attack, and he was going to conduct his shootings in multiple places, one of which was the Covenant School.

Audrey Hale was once a part of the school as a student and was now an alumnus. Police also discovered a manifesto and maps of the school in detail, including entry and exit points and surveillance of the school.

The shooter had entered the premises through one of the entry doors of the school, though I don’t know how he entered. However, the surveillance footage showed that the shooter had fired on the glass panes on the doors and then entered the building through there.

Audrey Hale’s gun was a pair of “AR-style weapons”; one was a pistol, and the other was a rifle. According to the police, the weapons may have been obtained legally.

Who were the victims of the shooting

The victims caught up in the terrible shooting involved three nine-year-olds- Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, and three adult school staff- two 61-year-olds Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill and a 60-year-old Katherine Koonce.

All the victims were identified, and their families were contacted to bring the devastating news about their dear ones.

Officials have established a reunification center nearby, where all the students inside the school were transported in the aftermath of the shooting.

It is heartbreaking for the community of Nashville to have seen such a tragedy. The victims’ families were devastated upon hearing the news of their loved ones’ loss.

