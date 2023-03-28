Is Sean Hayes still married? How did Sean Hayes meet his husband?

Sean Hayes is a popular American actor, comedian as well as producer.

Sean Hayes is well-recognized for his role as Jack McFarland in the “Will & Grace” television series.

Sean Hayes won many awards for his performances, like Tony Award, Audie Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Primetime Emmy Award, and more.

How old is Sean Hayes?

Sean Hayes’s full name is Sean Patrick Hayes. Sean Hayes’s birth date is 26 June 1970. Sean Hayes’s age is 52 years. Sean Hayes was born to Ronald Hayes and Mary Hayes in Evergreen Park, Illinois, U.S.

Sean Hayes’s height is 1.8 m. Sean Hayes has four siblings- Tracey Hayes, Dennis Hayes, Michael Hayes, and Kevin Hayes. Sean Hayes did his studies at Glenbard West High School and Illinois State University.

Who is Sean Hayes Husband?

Sean Hayes’s marital status is married. Sean Hayes is a [email protected] Sean Hayes husband is Scott Icenogle.

Sean Hayes and Scott Eisnogel got married in November 2014 after dating for eight years.

Sean and Scott have been together for a long time. Sean and Scott have been together for about 16-17 years.

Sean Hayes Movies and TV Shows

Sean Hayes made his acting debut with the “A&P” short film and “Silk Stalkings” series.

In 2022, Sean Hayes appeared in the “Am I OK?” film and “Murderville”, “Lego Masters” television series.

Sean Hayes appeared in many tv shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tangled: The Series, Q-Force, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, The Late Late Show, Hairspray Live!, The Millers, Maya & Marty, Hollywood Game Night, Up All Night, Sean Saves the World, Grimm, Hot in Cleveland, and more.

Sean Hayes acted in many movies such as Lazy Susan, How Murray Saved Christmas, The Three Stooges, The Bucket List, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, Billy’s Hollywood Screen Kiss, Monsters University, and more.

Sean Hayes also acted in many theatres plays like “Promises, Promises”, Good Night, Oscar, 64th Tony Awards, Damn Yankees, and An Act of God.

