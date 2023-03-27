Is Kim Mulkey still married? Does Kim Mulkey have a daughter?

Kim Mulkey is a famous American basketball coach and college basketball player.

Kim Mulkey currently serves as the head coach of the “Louisiana State University women’s basketball team”.

Kim Mulkey has done the improbable in her second season with #LSU. The Tigers are headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Alexis Morris: 21 points and 4 steals

Angel Reese: 13 points, 18 rebounds and 3 steals Not. Done. Yet. Read: https://t.co/rfDtf3da9s pic.twitter.com/x9OmBXfiPh — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 27, 2023

Kim Mulkey won the Pan-American Gold Medal in 1983 as well as the Olympic Gold Medal in 1984.

Kim Mulkey became the first person in NCAA women’s basketball to win a national championship as head coach and assistant coach.

Kim Mulkey has overseen three NCAA championships as Baylor’s coach, in 2005 and 2012 as well as 2019.

Kim Mulkey was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame In 2020, Kim Mulkey was named to the “Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame”.

Kim Mulkey played basketball as a point guard for Louisiana Tech from 1980 to 1984.

Thereafter, from 1985 to 1996, Kim Mulkey served as an assistant coach for Louisiana Tech.

From 1996 to 2000, Kim Mulkey served as the Associate HC for Louisiana Tech.

How old is Kim Mulkey?

Kim Mulkey’s full name is Kimberly Duane Mulkey. Kim Mulkey’s age is 60 years. Kim Mulkey’s date of birth is 17 May 1962. Kim Mulkey was born to her parents in Hammond, Louisiana, U.S.

Kim Mulkey’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Kim Mulkey has a sibling whose name is Tammy Mulkey. Kim Mulkey’s nationality is American.

Who is Kim Mulkey Husband?

Kim Mulkey’s marital status is divorced. Kim Mulkey husband’s name is Randy Robertson.

Kim Mulkey and Randy Robertson met at Louisiana Tech. Randy Robertson played as quarterback for the Bulldogs in the 1974 and 1975 seasons.

Kim Mulkey married Randy Robertson in 1987 and the couple divorced in 2006 after 19 years of marriage.

Does Kim Mulkey have a daughter?

Kim Mulkey and Randy Robertson have two children – a daughter named Makenzie Fuller and a son named Kramer Robertson.

Kramer Robertson is a professional baseball player. Kramer is a Collegiate All-American at Louisiana State University.

Makenzie Fuller played both basketball and softball for Baylor. Makenzie Fuller currently serves as an assistant coach on her mother Kim’s staff.

