Terra Star Jackson 11-year-old dies tragically after being struck in a crosswalk

Terra Star Jackson, the 11-year-old girl from Fairfield, passed away after being hit on Crossing outside the school. In this article, we’ll go through all the details about Terra Star Jackson and learn what happened to him.

Terra Star Jackson: What happened to her

Terra’s family went into deep sadness after they all decided to take off the life support of an 11-year-old girl on Sunday. After the accident, she never regained consciousness after being struck in a crosswalk three days earlier.

Her mother, Barabara Jackson, was interviewed outside the Children’s Hospital Oakland; she said, “That’s the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. To decide to tell somebody to turn a machine off because my baby’s leaving me,”

In the interview, she said she dropped her brother and daughter at the school on Thursday. Terra crossed the street talking with some of her friends, and suddenly she was struck by some at a crosswalk.

Her mother called the police about the incident, and she rushed to the Children’s Hospital Oakland. Jackson further includes, “It didn’t look like her at all. She was all swollen. And I’m like, how could this have happened? How could this have happened?”

After this incident, a Police officer arrested Elena McGraw-Ogans. 32-year-old Elena McGraw Ogans was charged with suspicion of driving a vehicle while impaired and child endangerment. A child endangerment charge was filed against her because there were children in her car at the time of the incident.

What happened in the Terra Star Jackson:

On Monday McGraw-Ogans will appear in court. Suspect Elena was arrested, but Jackson’s family believed more could have been done to avoid such cases.

Barbara Jackson said, “There were no crossing guards at the school. No buttons for the kids to push for the kids to push to cross the street – nothing,”

Some news channels reached the spot the next day and found that many vehicles were speeding. While many drivers did not stop, even on the news channels, cameras tried to capture him at the crosswalk spot.

A person who lived near the crosswalk said, “I saw many cases at this point of hit and run becuase people don’t slow their vehicel near the crosswalk”.

Now Terra’s family tried to make the school and the city safer crosswalk right away. The mother of died child Barbara Jackson further said in the statement, “I do not want her life to be in vain. Something needs to be done, and I want help other children and parents from having to go through this,”

Jackson further said about Terra that she wanted to become a doctor in the future and wanted to help people’s hearts. Jackson’s family decided to donate Terra’s organs so her heart could live in other child live.

Public reaction to this tragic incident :

Juliette Lahr-Toral

It’s hazardous for our kids going to school!! When my kids were at Fairview, I saw so many people speeding. One lady was going about 50 down the street. To get her kid to a daycare near the school.

At Armijo, my son was almost run over by a man speeding down the street and not even looking again at the kids already in the crosswalk. He was oblivious to

them!

This poor little girl will never grow up and have a great life. Her poor mother will miss her forever. 😞

Zina Hamilton

My Lord CONDOLENCES To The Families 🙏🏼 ❤️

Read Also: How did Rapper Dubb Niche Die? 44-year-old music artist passes away