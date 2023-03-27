How did Rapper Dubb Niche Die? 44-year-old music artist passes away

Famous Hip-Hop artist Dubb Niche died at the age of 44 unexpectedly. Devar left the music community in a state of deep sorrow. In the article, we’ll see all the details about Denver and the cause of his death; keep reading.

Devar Murrell: what happened to him

CEO of broke hear entertainment and famous artist died at 44. The exact cause of his death is not revealed publicly. At this moment, no one can confirm any news regarding his death cause. Our condolences to Devar Murell’s friends and family at this challenging time.

One of his friends, Angela Lane, posted the news on Facebook and paid tributes to the rapper

“he may have talked shit about my crock pot cooking, and we may have bumped heads from time to time, but this man right here was my daughter’s uncle, man. He loved his uncle’s baby. All gas, no breaks till the wheels fall off! RIP! Please send prayers to his wife and kids. They need all the prayers”

Dubb Niche: Who was he

Dever Murrell, famous as Dubb Niche, was famous in the rapper and hip-hop industry from Saint Paul, Minnesota. He also performed in different venues, including “The Hat Trick Lounge Lowertwon”.

He completed his education at Park Senior High School from grade nine to twelve. This school was in the Lake Como area of Saint Paul, Minnesota, in the U.S.

Later in 1998, he shifted to Detroit, Michigan.

He has an Instagram account with 540 followers. He frequently posted his pictures on this platform; he published his last on March 8, 2023.

Dubb Niche: Cause of death

Dubb Niche, a famous rapper, died at just 44. The Dubb family releases no official statement. The rapper’s sudden death has taken his family into a profound shock.

His family has not announced the exact cause of her death. So the cause of his death is still unknown. However, more details like his funeral arrangements and other information will be released soon.

Followers pouring tributes to Dever:

Natalie Cook

I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you, your family, his family and everybody he has touched. ❤️💔

Sylvia Sabrina DuBose

Jesus!😔😩 I just got the news that Devar Murrell aka Dubb Niche passed away a few hours ago @ only 44yrs old. (R.i.p. bro! 🙏🏾🕊️)

My condolences and prayers🙏🏾 to his family and friends. #Facebook please, say a prayer for his wife, kids, siblings, mom, & the rest of his family, friends, & close associates! 🙏🏾 #nomorepain #restwell #RIP

I love y’all & here when you need me!;

