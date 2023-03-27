LSU Coach Kim Mulkey’s Stunning Outfit for Elite 8 battle VS Miami

On the sidelines of her team against Utah, LSU basketball head coach Kim Mulkey is dressed in pink feathers.

To manage expectations for No. 3 LSU while also stepping up her style during the 2023 Tournament. Mulkey, who is in her second year, has dressed outlandishly for each round of this year’s NCAA Tournament. After No. 1 LSU defeated them, she was questioned about her sparkling and feathered attire. Mulkey credited her stylist, who has been sending out a new outfit after each win, after Utah defeated No. 2 Utah, 66-63, in the Sweet 16 on Friday. Mulkey claimed that she did not choose these outfits, adding that they reflect the character of her home state.

“Look, we’re from Louisiana; we enjoy eating, drinking, dancing, Mardi Gras, sparkles, and diamonds”. Scores are being kept in the locker room by Mulkey’s team. Forward Ladazhia Williams, a recent LSU graduate, commented on Mulkey’s pink-feather ensemble on Friday night, “We told her this is her best ‘fit. “Everyone on staff is getting trimmed. They’re all fliers. Nobody is feeling it. All-American forward Angel Reese continued, “They all strive to outdo one another.

Mulkey is not the only head coach known to spark conversation with her on-field attire. A vintage Cheyney State jersey was worn by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley last week during the Gamecocks’ 76-45 victory over South Florida as a tribute to HBCU basketball history. We’re from Louisiana, you see. We enjoy Mardi Gras, sparkling objects like diamonds, eating, and having a good time. Kim Mulkey and her players talk about her vibrant attire at @LSUwbkb. LSU will face No. On Sunday at 7 p.m., Miami will play in the Elite Eight. m. ESPN, at ET. Only the Hurricanes have ever been ranked the No. 9 seed to make it to the NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Elite Eight.

