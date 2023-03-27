Is Sidney Carter Married? Who is Sidney Carter married to?

Sydney Carter is a famous retired professional basketball player.

Sidney Carter played college basketball at Texas A&M University. In college, Sidney played with the San Antonio Stars centers Danielle Adams and Sidney Colson.

Sidney Carter helped the Aegis win the NCAA title his junior year.

Sidney Carter will serve as an assistant coach at Texas A&M University for the 2021-2022 season.

EVERYone talked about THAT pink outfit 🤯 We get the scoop from Coach @Sydney_Rene of @TexasWBB who – as it turns out – is just as much a fashion icon as a coach 💄🏀 This #WomensHistoryMonth we’re shining a light on women in our community whose stories move and inspire us 💜 pic.twitter.com/84bu8u2Zp5 — Uber (@Uber) March 22, 2023

Sydney Carter currently serves as the Director of Player Development for Women’s Basketball at the University of Texas.

Sidney Carter was selected by the Chicago Sky in the third round of the 2012 WNBA Draft.

Sidney Carter signed a training camp contract with the Atlanta Dream on 18 March 2013 but was cut before the start of the regular season.

On June 10, 2013, Sidney Carter signed with the Connecticut Sun.

How tall is Sydney Carter?

According to the Wikipedia page, Sydney Carter’s height is 5 feet 6 inches or 1.68m.

How old is Sydney Carter?

Sydney Carter’s age is 32 years. Sydney Carter’s birth date is 18 November and her birth year is 1990. Sydney Carter was born to her parents in Dallas, Texas.

Sydney Carter did her studies at DeSoto (DeSoto, Texas) high school and Texas A&M University from 2008 to 2012. Sydney Carter’s nationality is American.

Who is Sydney Carter Husband?

Sydney Carter’s marital status is unmarried. Sydney Carter husband/boyfriend’s information is not available.

There is no information on whether Sydney Carter has dated anyone previously or was in a relationship with anyone.

Sydney Carter has not shared any information about her love life and dating life.

Read Also:- Who is Haliey Wells ? Learn everything about the teen from Warren county, age 17