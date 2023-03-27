Who is Haliey Wells ? Learn everything about the teen from Warren county, age 17

Haliey Wells, a 17 years teen, was last seen at her home on West Green Hill Road in Warren County. She was last seen on March 15, 2023. On this page, we’ll know all the details about her missing.

Updates of Haliey Wells case :

Still, the missing teen Hailey Wells has not been found after searching for the last ten days. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office registered the report regarding Haliey Wells.

If we talk about physical appearance of Haliey, she has coloured hair with patches of purple colour; she has hazel eyes and shoulder-length hair. She was 5’2 inches and weighed approximately 100 lbs; she did not have a vehicle when missing.

Haliey Well: Missing Teenager from Warren County

She was last seen on March 15 at 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Her home is located on West Green Hill Road in Warren County, and she was last seen at her home.

In her last message to her family, she said she suffered from a difficult time due to her father’s death and was with a friend. This was her previous text message to her family, and till now, new contact has been made with her.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also asked the public in this case and published this message:

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hailey Wells, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Investigator Calvin Hammond at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 259-7040 or the Warren County E-911 non-emergency number at (931) 668-7000.”

Police Investigation :

Police are still trying to find any clue in this case. In this area, there is a lot of suspicious and missing case pending; we hope the Police officer will see the teen girl soon. We will pray to their families to strengthen them during this challenging time.

Netizens’ reactions to Teenager missing:

Myka Choate

Please Pray for the safe return of Haliey Wells.

She is still missing!! Her family needs her and need to hear from her and to know she is ok. I cannot even imagine what they are going through or how they’re feeling. I pray to God she is OK.

Brandi Norton-Vickers

Please be on the lookout out for this sweet girl. She is the daughter on one of my close friends. These things hit so differently on your heart when it’s someone you know. She is such a sweet child. 💜

Barb Dunlap

Shared in malvern arkansas and sending prayers 🙏 ❤️

