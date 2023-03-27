Is Cheryl Miller in a relationship? How many marriages has Cheryl Miller been married to?

Cheryl Miller is a notable American actress as well as a musician.

Cheryl Miller made her acting debut 19 days after her birth in the film “Casanova Brown” (1944). In 1965, Cheryl Miller emerged as an actress.

Cheryl Miller featured in the “Flipper” television series with the elephant and the chimp. After working in this film, directed by Cheryl caught the eye of Ivan Tors and attracted his attention.

Subsequently, director Ivan Tors chose Cheryl to appear in the film “Clarence, the Cross-Eyed Lion.” Cheryl plays Paula Tracy, the daughter of veterinarian Marsh Tracy (Marshall Thompson), in the film.

From 1966 to 1969, Cheryl played Paula Tracy in the CBS television series “Daktri”, again opposite Thompson.

In 1965, Cheryl was selected by The Walt Disney for “The Typical American Girl”. Cheryl Miller was named Hollywood Debut Star in 1966.

Cheryl Miller became Miss Golden Globe 1966 and assisted Andy Williams in presenting the Golden Globe Awards.

Cheryl Miller starred in several television series such as Our Man Higgins, Leave It to Beaver, and The Donna Reed Show. Cheryl Miller also starred in the NBC series “Bright Promise.”.

Cheryl Miller sldo worked in many films such as John Dehner as John Muir and Ford Rainey as Abraham Lincoln, and The Monkey’s Uncle, with Annette Funicello and Tommy Kirk and Guardian of the Wilderness with Denver Pyle as Galen Clark.

How old is Cheryl Miller?

Cheryl Miller’s full name is Cheryl Lynn Miller. Cheryl Miller’s age is 80 years. Cheryl Miller’s date of birth is 4 February 1943.

Cheryl Miller was born to Elsie Miller amd Howard Miller in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Cheryl Miller’s mother was accountant and travel agent and Cheryl Miller’s father was an architect and film studio set designer. Cheryl Miller’s nationality is American.

How many marriages has Cheryl Miller been married to?

Cheryl Miller married three times and Cheryl Miller had three husbands. None of Cheryl Miller’s marriages lasted long.

Cheryl Miller was divorced from two marriages. Cheryl Miller lived with her third husband but in 2004 her husband died suddenly. Since then she is single.

Who is Cheryl Miller Husband?

Cheryl Miller’s marital status is widow. Cheryl Miller’s first husband’s name was Stan Shapiro.

Cheryl and Stan Shapiro married in 1968. Stan Shapiro is a stockbroker. But after 3 years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 1971.

Cheryl Miller remarried in 1979 to Robert Seidenglanz in Hawaii, a few years after divorcing her husband Stan Shapiro.

Robert Seidenglanz is the CEO of Compact Video Systems and RTS Systems. Robert Seidenglanz invented the live television truck, the single camera, and high definition television.

Cheryl and Robert divorced in 1983 after a few years of marriage. After this, Cheryl married for the third time in 1987. Cheryl Miller husband’s name was Robert Castleman. Cheryl Miller husband, Robert Castleman, died in 2004.

How many kids does Cheryl Miller have?

Cheryl Miller’s second husband, Robert Seidenglanz has a son named Erik Seidenglanz. Erik is a conceptual artist and musician. Erik appeared in Jean-Luc Godard’s last film, “Goodbye to Language”.

Erik Seidenglanz has two children – Ron and Rob. Both are film producers. Ron is the founder of Sideways, a film company based in Idaho, and Rob is the director of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Read Also:- Who is Jackson Schneckloth? The Liberty Student disappeared, What happened to him?