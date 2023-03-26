Who is Jackson Schneckloth? The Liberty Student disappeared, What happened to him?

Jackson Schneckloth, a 16-year teen from Mississippi, died suddenly. On this page, we’ll check all the details about Jackson and the cause of his death; keep reading.

Jackson Schneckloth: What happened to him

Jackson Schneckloth passed away on 23 March 2023 after a short illness. The news of his death was shared by one his family member Joy Schneckloth on Facebook:

Yesterday morning my family indured another painful phone call, one we’ve had to many of in our 20 years…

My handsome, HEALTHY, sports-loving 16-year-old nephew didn’t wake up. Talk about the unbelievable, insane, heartbreaking — you name it we are feeling it all.

Jackson Schneckloth: Reason behind the death

Jackson Schneckloth, a 16-year young boy, died after a short illness. Jackson was known as an amiable personality by his friends and family members. Now people are curious to know about the reason behind the death of Jackosn.

The exact reason behind the death has not been revealed yet. If we find any update on this news, we’ll update this page as soon as possible. Too many rumours are spreading over the internet, but we can not confirm any of these.

Jackson Schneckloth: Who was he

He was a student at Liberty High School. The school was at 1400 Dubuque Street NE in North Liberty, Iowa. According to Jackson’s loved ones, he was naturally very kind and humble. He was keen on travelling and adventurous sports.

His sudden death left his friends and family members in shock and sadness.

Social Media tributes to Jackson Schneckloth :

Kristina Ruiz Timmerman

My heart is aching for the Schneckloth family as they have once again, suddenly & unexpectedly lost {another} loved one. 😞

As a parent, it breaks my heart to even try to imagine the pain that they are feeling. 💔

If you are able to donate (any amount helps) to ease the financial burden of this devastating loss, please do so.

At the very least, please keep them in your prayers. 🙏🏼

Elizabeth Harding Bosworth

This is beyond sad and breaks my heart to hear. Please know you all are held close in our hearts and prayers.

Jon Reed

Joy,

My heart is broken for your family, I pray God provides you and your family his strength and Peace

Jon Reed

