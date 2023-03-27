How long have Judd and Leslie been together? Are Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann still married?

Leslie Mann is a popular American actress. In 1991, Leslie Mann made her film debut with the “Virgin High” film.

In 1994, Leslie Mann made her television debut with the “Birdland” television series.

In 2022, Leslie Mann worked in “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “The Bubble” films.

Leslie Mann appeared in some television series such as Makers: Women Who Make America, Allen Gregory, The Wright Verdicts, Freaks and Geeks, The Simpsons, Hercules, The Simpsons, and more.

Leslie Mann acted in many movies, including The Croods: A New Age, Welcome to Marwen, How to Be Single, The Bling Ring, The Change-Up, Funny People, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Timecode, Last Man Standing, Knocked Up, I Love You Phillip Morris, and more.

Leslie Mann Age

Leslie Mann’s full name is Leslie Jean Mann. Leslie Mann’s age is 51 years. Leslie Mann’s date of birth is 26 March 1972. Leslie Mann was born to Janet Ann Ayres in San Francisco, California, US.

Leslie Mann’s height is 1.69 m. Leslie Mann did her studies at Corona del Mar High School and Joanne Baron / D.W. Brown Acting Studio. Leslie Mann’s nationality is American.

Who is Leslie Mann Husband?

Leslie Mann is a married woman. Leslie Mann husband’s name is Judd Apatow. He is a director and producer.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow met while auditioning for “The Cable Guy”. Leslie and Judd got married on 9 June 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Leslie and Judd have two daughters, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow. In 2017, Maude Apatow appeared in Jurgens’s skin care products with her mother, Leslie.

How long have Judd and Leslie been together?

Actors Leslie Mann and director and producer Judd Apatow married in 1997. The couple is still together as of March 2023. The couple has been in a relationship for 26 years.

