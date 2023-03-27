Are Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin married? How did Brenda Song meet Macaulay Culkin?

Brenda Song is a popular American actress. Brenda Song began her acting career at the age of six.

Brenda Song is well-recognized for her role as London Tipton in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” (2005-2008) television series.

From 2022 to present, Brenda Song appears in the “Hamster & Gretel” television series.

Brenda Song will be seen in the “Blue Eye Samurai” web series. Brenda also appeared in the “Teen Girl in a Frog World” and “London Tipton’s Yay Me! Starring London Tipton” web series.

From 2018 to 2020, Brenda Song appeared in the “Station 19”, from 2019 to 2022, Brenda Song appeared in the “Amphibia”, and from 2019 to 2022, Brenda Song appeared in the “Dollface” television series.

In 1994, Brenda Song made her acting debut with the “Thunder Alley” television series.

In 1995, Brenda Song made her film debut in the “Requiem” short film.

Brenda Song acted in many movies such as Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, The Social Network, Changeland, Bobbleheads: The Movie, Little Sister, College Road Trip, Leave It to Beaver, and more.

Brenda Song appeared in many television series, including Fudge, The Ultimate Christmas Present, The Nightmare Room, For the People, Stuck in the Suburbs, The Emperor’s New School, Special Delivery, Scandal, and more.

How old is Brenda Song?

Brenda Song’s age is 34 years. Brenda Song’s date of birth is 27 March 1988. Brenda Song was born to her parents (Mai Song) in Carmichael, California, U.S.

Brenda Song’s height is 1.57 m. Brenda Song’s nationality is American. Brenda Song has two brothers- immy and Nathan Song. Brenda Song did her studies at the University of California, Berkeley.

What is Brenda Song most famous for?

Brenda Song is famous for her role and work in the “100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd”, “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody”, and “The Suite Life on Deck” television series.

Who is Brenda Song Husband?

Brenda Song’s marital status is engaged. Currently, Brenda Song husband/partner is Macaulay Culkin. He is also an actor.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin started their relationship in 2017. Brenda Song gave birth to Macaulay Culkin’s first child (son) on 5 April 2021, named Dakota Song Culkin.

Brenda Song was in a relationship with Trace Cyrus before Macaulay Culkin. Trace Cyrus is a famous musician.

Brenda and Trace Cyrus are in an on and off relationship from 2010 to 2017. Brenda got engaged to Trace in 2011. After this they separated in 2017.

