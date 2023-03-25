Who is Darlene Rodriguez married to? All Details about her husband

Darlene Rodriguez is a famous American journalist and anchor. Darlene Rodriguez is works for WNBC in the Today in New York as journalist and co-anchor.

Darlene Rodriguez served as a reporter for WNBC in July 2003 and then as co-anchor for Weekend Today in New York. Thereafter, Darlene Rodriguez served as co-anchor for The Rodriguez Show.

Darlene Rodriguez served as a fill-in newsreader for Ann Curry. Subsequently, Darlene Rodriguez worked for Natalie Morales on NBC’s Today Show.

Prior to working at WNBC, Darlene Rodriguez worked for WCBS NewsRadio 88 as a general assignment reporter for four years.

Darlene Rodriguez also worked as a reporter for the BronxNet cable television network.

Where was Darlene Rodriguez born?

Darlene Rodriguez’s real name is Darlene Pomales. Darlene Rodriguez’s age is 52 years.Darlene Rodriguez’s birth date is 8 June and her birth year is 1970. Darlene Rodriguez was born to her parents in New York City, US.

Darlene Rodriguez’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Darlene Rodriguez did her studies at Christopher Columbus High School and the University of Miami. Darlene Rodriguez’s nationality is American. Darlene Rodriguez is of Puerto Rican ancestr.

Who is Darlene Rodriguez Husband?

Darlene Rodriguez is a married. Darlene Rodriguez husband’s name is David Rodriguez. He is a police officer.

Darlene Rodriguez married her long time boyfriend and are living their life happily and helping each other in their profession.

Darlene Rodriguez has not shared any information about her husband and kids. Darlene Rodriguez keeps her married life private.

Read Also:- Is Coco Jones in a relationship? Who is Coco Jones Husband?