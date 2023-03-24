Is Coco Jones in a relationship? Who is Coco Jones Husband?

Coco Jones is a famous American singer as well as an actress. Coco Jones is well-recognized for her role as Roxanne “Roxie” Andrews in the “Let It Shine (2012” television film.

From 2010 to 2011, Coco Jones appeared in the Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing. In March 2022, Coco Jones signed with the Def Jam Recordings.

From 2021 to present, Coco Jones appears in the “T and CoCo” YouTube series. From 2022 to the present, Coco Jones appears in the “Bel-Air” television series.

In 2011, Coco Jones made her acting debut with the “So Random!” television series.

Coco Jones appeared in many telvision series and films such as Good Luck Charlie, Vampires vs. the Bronx, Flock of Four, The Exes, Five Points, Grandma’s House, Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along, and more.

How old is Coco Jones now?

Coco Jones’s real name is Courtney Jones. Coco Jones’s birth date is 4 January and her birth year is 1998. Coco Jones was born to Mike Jones and Javonda Jones in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S.

Coco Jones’s height is 1.78 m. Coco Jones’s father was a NFL player and Coco Jones’s mother is session vocalist. Coco Jones has a brother whose name is Mike Jones Jr. Coco Jones’s nationality is American.

What is Coco Jones famous for?

Coco Jones is famous for her role in the Disney Channel film Let It Shine (2012) and T and CoCo television series. Coco Jones won many awards for her performance.

Who is Coco Jones Husband/Boyfriend?

Coco Jones is unmarried woman. Coco Jones is not married yet. Coco Jones is currently single. Coco Jones has not dated anyone before and is not dating anyone now. Coco Jones has never had any relation and affair with anyone, has no dating history. Coco Jones chased her dreams as high as she wanted to reach.

Read Also:- Oliver Park, DJ Graeme Park’s son, died of Cancer. What became to the 18-Year-Old? Obituary and Cause of Death