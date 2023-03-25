Thomas Pritchard, a Suspect in a Zanesville Kidnapping and Car Theft, Has been Arrested and Charged

Police claim that an Ohio man incarcerated in the Washington County Prison stole a vehicle containing two children. A good Samaritan from Washington County assists in the identification of a suspect in an Ohio kidnapping. Continue reading to learn more about the case and the suspect, Tom Pritchard.

Thomas Pritchard: Who is He?

State police allege that a vigilant Pennsylvanian in Washington County assisted law authorities in apprehending a guy suspected of kidnapping two children in Ohio.

Amber Alert Issued in the Zanesville kidnapping Case:

On Thursday, an Amber Alert was issued in Ohio for Iszak Shamblin, 3, and Kale Clark, 1. A caller to the police just before 8 a.m. on Thursday reported spotting a car driving along Jefferson Avenue in Canton Township, Washington County. The caller said that the vehicle matched the description in the Amber Alert. After the automobile was located, stopped, and recognised by authorities, Tom Pritchard Jr., 46, was arrested. Paramedics discovered the children in the back of the car and inspected them.

Based on his physical characteristics, the police identified Pritchard as the kidnapper. Although Pritchard is detained in the Washington County Prison, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the following month. He is charged with DUI and jeopardising the welfare of children, among other things.

Let’s Go Through This Situation in Further Detail Below:

On March 23, 2023, at around 5:13 p.m., the Zanesville Police Department received a complaint of a recent abduction. When police arrived, they discovered a woman dropping off a youngster at a store while leaving her vehicle with two other kids (ages 1 and 3).

When she returned, she discovered that her vehicle and two children had been stolen. The children and a car description would be included in an AMBER alert. Police and detectives would search for and study surveillance video in the area. Numerous suggestions were implemented. A probable suspect was walking down an alleyway south of the auto theft location. Detectives would next examine area surveillance video to identify the car’s journey.

Found to be Risk-Free:

A vigilant individual who noticed the automobile in the Washington, Pennsylvania, area would notify the Pennsylvania State Police. Washington Police and Pennsylvania State Police had located and halted the car around 7:55 p.m. The children were confirmed safe and sent to a local hospital for evaluation. After that, the children’s families were reunited with them. Investigators would go to Washington, Pennsylvania, to review the evidence and question the suspect. The identified suspect was Tom Pritchard (age 46, Zanesville). He is now being jailed without bail at the Washington County Prison (PA).

