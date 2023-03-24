How did Luca Bergia Drummer Die? The Drummer and Co-Founder of Marlene Kuntz Died At 54

Luca Bergia, drummer and co-founder of Marlene Kuntz, has passed away at the age of 54. Let’s see more details about Luca Bergia and his cause of death.

What happened to Luca Bergia?

The world of rock was shocked by the death of Luca Bergia, the historic founder and drummer of Marlene Kuntz. This morning, , a 54-year-old man was discovered dead in his Cuneo homeAt the end of 2020, he announced his retirement from the music industry, and since that time, he has been teaching science to middle school students. The funeral will be held on a strictly private day and time, which must be determined in advance.

Cause of Death Explained:

He was found dead Thursday morning in his apartment in Cuneo. Bergia died at his home on the morning of March 23, 2023, at the age of 54. Luca Bergia was 54 years old, a historic drummer and founder of Marlene Kuntziconic’s band of the Italian independent scene. Luca left behind his two children, Tommaso and Alessandro, along with his siblings, Antonello and Elisabetta. The date of the funeral is to be determined. The causes of death are not known at the moment. As soon as the news comes out, Friends and families pour condolence on Social Media.

How did Luca Bergia Drummer Die?

Since he was a young child, Luca Bergia, a native of the Granda capital, has played the drums and other percussion instruments with incredible skill. A deep lover of music and a biology enthusiast, he also enjoys both. Guitarists Riccardo Tesio and Bergia formed the first Marlene Kuntz lineup in 1988.

They frequently gathered with other musician friends at Bergia’s house. The following winter, bassist Franco Ballatore joined the band, and they were able to locate a practice area in Confreria di Cuneo. Cristiano Godano, a vocalist and guitarist who joined the group in 1989, took the lead role as the group’s frontman in 1994. He also wrote the album’s lyrical masterpiece, “Catartica,” which assisted in propelling them onto significant national stages.

Covid Impacted Bergia:

In 2020, after Covid, Bergia left the rock group to devote himself to teaching and changing his life. He taught science at the middle schools in Madonna dell’Olmo di Cuneo and Chiusa Pesio, where his pupils and coworkers held him in high regard. Sergio Carnevale replaced him in the Marines, who had recorded the latest album, “Karma Clima”, released in 2022.

