English Football Player Tony Knapp Dies at 86 – Cause of Death

Tony Knapp died at the age of 86 after a long illness. He played for Southampton in the English Premier League. His performances with Leicester were also well known.

The football community is mourning the death of the legend Tony Knapp who passed away recently.

Who was Tony Knapp?

Tony Knapp, whose full name was Anthony Knapp, was born on 13 October 1936 at Newstead, Nottinghamshire in England. Since the beginning, he has been passionate about his career in football.

He worked as a coal miner at 17 years old. He then trained with Nottingham Forest before signing with Leicester City as a professional.

He married his wife, and in February 2020, he started residing in Jorpeland in, Norway, with her and his children.

He was a great team player and was extremely passionate about the game. According to his team members, he was loved by the community and was always seen with a smile.

Also Read: Kelly Wolz Death – Cause of death & Obituary

Tony Knapp career

At the start of his football career, he trained with the Nottingham Forest Football Club (Nottingham Forest FC), an association based in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. It was one of the more popular Football clubs in England.

He then became a professional player in Leicester City from 1955-61 and then played for Coventry City from 1961-67 and Los Angeles Wolves in 1968 and Tranmere Rovers (1969-71).

Apart from this, he also started his career as a manager from 1971, where he started managing Poole Town from 1971-72, where he was also a player. He was also an assistant coach to Norwich City during that time.

During his match alongside Iceland national team, he beat East Germany with a score of 2-1 in favour of his team. He then went on to win the double in 1979 with Viking FC in Norway and again with Friedrikstad FK and SK Brann in 1886-87, where they qualified for the cup finals.

Tony Knapp Cause of death

The Southampton club legend Tony Knapp died at 86 on 22 March 2023. The Southampton club announced his death on Wednesday afternoon.

Tony Knapp will always be remembered as a great defender from whom many defenders can learn. He will be remembered for his strong character and drive and for being willing to support his teammates at all times. His selfless nature was a great example to the younger players.

We send our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased husband, father, and friend.