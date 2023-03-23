Kelly Wolz Death – Cause of death & Obituary

The Kenansville community is mourning the loss of their beloved friend and daughter, Kelly Wolz.

Who was Kelly Wolz?

Kelly Wolz, also known as Kelkel affectionately was a beloved Kenansville resident, where she worked as an employee at Guston’s Grille in Acworth. She was residing in Lahaina, Hawaii, during her death.

She had a diverse range of experiences and educational pursuits.

The restaurants she worked at included Guston’s Grille and Roy’s Ka’anapali, Ruckus Pizza, Pasta, and Spirits. Additionally, she attended Louisburg College, a Methodist-affiliated private college in Louisburg. A warm smile and a warm personality made her a favorite among her peers

She was also someone who was very hardworking and loved doing her job. She had many friends because of her outgoing personality and was a beloved companion to all who encountered her.

She was well-known for her dedication to her work and for being an active part of her community. Her co-workers and customers often praised her cheerful attitude and willingness to help.

What was the cause of her death?

Kelly Wolz passed away on March 18, 2023. Her family has not revealed the cause of her death.

In her community, she was loved for her warmth and generosity. Anyone could laugh at her infectious sense of humor.

Her sudden death came as a shock to her family and friends, who loved her deeply and were not at all ready to lose her so soon. According to her friends, she had a bold personality who was unafraid to speak her mind. She was the type of friend who would always have your back.

Kelly Wolz Obituary

The sudden death of their beloved Kelly has brought a lot of grief into people’s hearts. Many had posted pictures of and with her on social media, remembering and paying tribute to their loved ones.

A service has been held for Kelly Britt Wolz, which will occur on March 25, 2023. At Kenansville Baptist Church, 114 Rutledge St., Kenansville, NC 28349., her visitation will start at 1 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m.

This service will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend the mass.