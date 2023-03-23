Are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard still married? How long has Kristen Bell been married?

Kristen Bell a notable American actress as well as a singer. Kristen Bell ia well-recognized for her role in the Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) film.

Kristen Bell will be seen in the “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” upcoming film.

Kristen Bell won and nominated for many awards, including Golden Globe Award, Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television, Teen Choice Awards, Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and more.

In 2022, Kristen Bell appeared in “The People We Hate at the Wedding” film, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”, Zootopia+ television shows.

In 1998, Kristen Bell made her acting debut with the “Polish Wedding” film. In 2003, Kristen Bell made her television debut with “The Shield” series.

Kristen Bell acted in many theatre plays such as Reefer Madness, A Little Night Music, A Little Night Music, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and Hair.

Kristen Bell also appeared in many web series like Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Hot Ones, Burning Love, Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, and Play It Again, Dick.

How tall is Kristen Bell?

Kristen Bell’s height is 5 feet approx. Kristen Bell’s age is 42 years. Kristen Bell’s full name is Kristen Anne Bell. Kristen Bell’s date of birth is 18 July 1980.

Kristen Bell was born to Lorelei Bell and Tom Bell in Huntington Woods, Michigan, U.S. Kristen Bell has six siblings- Megan Avedian, Laura Avedian, Sara Bell, Matt Avedian, John Avedian, and Jody Bell

Kristen Bell did her studies at Shrine Catholic High School, Elementary School and Norup Middle School, and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Who is Kristen Bell Husband?

Kristen Bell is a married woman. Kristen Bell husband’s name is Dax Shepard. By profession, he is also an actor.

Kristen Bell started dating Dax Shepard in late 2007. In January 2010, Kristen and Dax announced their engagement.

After this the pair worked together in many films. Kristen and Dax married on October 16, 2013, at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s office.

Kristen and Dax have two daughters – one born in 2013 and the other in 2014. The daughters’ names are Delta Bell Shepard and Lincoln Bell Shepard.

Kristen Bell ended her five-year relationship with Kevin Mann in 2007 before marrying Dax Shepard.

How long has Kristen Bell been married?

Kristen Bell started dating Dax in 2007, marrying in 2013 after almost 6 years of dating. The couple is together from 2007 till present and it has been 15 years since they were together.

