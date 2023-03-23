Is Ariana Grande Married? How did Ariana meet her husband?

Ariana Grande is a professional American singer-songwriter and actress. Ariana Grande won many awards, including one Bambi Award, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, one Brit Award, nine MTV Video Music Awards, 30 Guinness World Records, and two Billboard Music Awards.

Ariana Grande well-recognized for her role as Cat Valentine in the Victorious (2010–2013) television series and Sam & Cat (2013–2014).

In 2011, Ariana Grande signed with Republic Records. In 2013, Ariana Grande made her debut album with the “Yours Truly”.

Ariana Grande released two Extended plays “Christmas Kisses” and “Christmas & Chill”. Ariana Grande also released many studio albums like My Everything, Sweetener, Dangerous Woman, Positions, and more.

In 2011, Ariana Grande released her first single “Put Your Hearts Up”. In 2023, Ariana Grande release “Die for You” single.

Ariana Grande also released many songs, including “POV”, “Positions”, “Stuck with U”, “Boyfriend”, “Rain on Me”, “Save Your Tears”, Stuck with U”, “Breathin”, and more.

How old is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande’s full name is Ariana Grande-Butera. Ariana Grande’s age is 29 years. Ariana Grande’s birth date is 26 June 1993. Ariana Grande was born to Joan Grande and Edward Butera in Boca Raton, Florida, U.S.

Ariana Grande has a sibling whose name is Frankie Grande. Ariana Grande’s nationality is American, Italian.

Who is Ariana Grande Husband?

Ariana Grande is a married woman. Ariana Grande husband’s name is Dalton Gomez. He is a real estate agent.

Ariana Grande started dating Dalton Gomez in January 2020. The couple kept their love life mostly private. Ariana Grande announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged on 20 December 2020 after dating for 11 months.

Ariana and Dalton married on 15 May 2021, in a private ceremony at Ariana home in Montecito, California. Ariana and Dalton are still together and enjoy their married life.

How many relationship had Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande dated many celebrities before marriage and had relationships with some.

Ariana Grande dated actor Graham Phillips from 2008 to 2011. Thereafter, Ariana Grande dated English singer Nathan Sykes from August to December 2013.

Dated rapper Big Sean from October 2014 to April 2015. Ariana Grande dated Mac Miller in 2016. Ariana and Mac ended their relationship in May 2018.

In May 2018, Ariana Grande began dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson. Got engaged after six months of date. Ariana and Pete broke off their engagement in October 2018.

In January 2020, Ariana Grande dated Dalton Gomez and later married.

