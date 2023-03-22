Who is Willis reed Wife? know more about former New York Knicks captain

Legendary basketball player Willis Reed died recently at the age of 80. His basketball team confirmed the news of his death on social media.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by the Knicks stated:

The Knicks organization is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Captain, Willis Reed. As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind, the unmatched leadership, sacrifice and work ethic that personified him as a champion among champions.

He is a legacy that will live forever. We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Know more about his wife: Geraldine Marie Oliver

Willis Reed married twice; his first wife’s name was Geraldine Marie Oliver. In 1963 Willis Reed married his first wife, Geraldine Marie Oliver. Geraldine was the college love of Willis Reed; the couple had two children. They took divorced in 1969.

In 1983, Reed married again to a nurse in Roslyn Heights. Gale Kennedy was the nurse’s name, who worked as a nurse in New York.

Reed has a daughter from a second wife named Veronica. Earlier, he had two childer from his first wife; the second child was a son.

Willis Reed: Who was he

He was a famous basketball player who served the New York Knicks as captain in his career. Apart from being a player, he also worked as a manager and coach throughout his professional career.

New York Knicks drafted him in the second round in 1964. In that season, he scored 19.5 points on average per game and gained the NBA Rookie of the year. The year 1970 was memorable for Reed because his team won the NBA championship this year, and he was the most Valuable Player of the regular season, titles and All-star games.

Willis Reed: Cause of death

Willis Reed died on March 21, 2023, from heart failure. His teammate Bill Bradley, former Democratic Party Senator, confirmed Willis Reed’s death. According to Bill, He was suffering from some congestive heart issues. Still, the place was unknown where Reed died.

But one thing is confirmed: he was treated at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston, as told by Bradley.

Social Media Tributes

Adam Schefter

According to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, Willis Reed, who won two NBA championships during his legendary career with the Knicks, has died. He was 80.

Andy Aledort

I saw Willis Reed play the first time I ever went to the Garden, Jan 25, 1969…he scored 29 that night vs the Milwaukee Bucks and a rookie named Lew Alcindor…they were talking abt him last night because Randall scored 57; Willis scored 53 on 11/1/67… Long live one of the greatest NY sports legends ever, the warrior and The Captain, Willis Reed…

Karl Anthony Towns

To be in such a special place where one of the best legends ever made history is humbling. Rip Willis Reed. Your energy is always felt, especially in The Garden.

