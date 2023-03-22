An 18-year-old died after a head-on collision in Clinton County

According to Florida reports, a wrong-way driver hit a high school student head-on. The 18-year-old was driving an SUV northbound on U.S. 29 when she collided with another driver driving Chevy Sedan from southbound.

The incident happened on March 17 before 1 a.m., as the Florida Highway Patrol said. The accident happened in Escambia County when two vehicle head-on on Highway 29. Just after the collision, Sedan caught fire, leading to the death of both drivers.

Still, the sedan driver has not been identified, while the other boy was identified as Kara Santorelli, 18 years old high school student. Kara’s friends and family confirmed that she died in a car wreck.

According to the Northview High School Facebook post, Santorelli was a senior student at Northview High School. Facebook post states :

“We hold tight to beautiful memories that she had left with us. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates,” the school said. Additional counsellors were on campus to help students and staff following Santorelli’s death, Escambia County Public Schools told WEAR.”

As mentioned in her obituary, she was an avid traveller and liked spending time on the beaches she also posted short videos on TikTok with some of his best friends. She is defined as joyful in her obituary; according to the obituary, “She lived life to the fullest, and her light shined bright.”

At this moment, Northview High School released the statement on Monday “

Today, with sad hearts, we welcome back our students after spring break. We sincerely apologise for the tragic loss of our senior, Kara Santorelli. We hold tight to the beautiful memories that she had left with us.

Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates. We also extend our condolences to her family, praying they find comfort and strength amid their grief.

Obituary Details :

On Saturday, March 25, at 6:30 a.m., all of Kara’s friends and family members are invited to Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier for “Kar’s Sunrise Celebration of Life”

Social Media Tributes

Melissa McGowan Kercher

This is heartbreaking. I’m not sure how I would be able to go on as a parent. Sending prayers and love for peace and understanding.

Wendy Phillips

Am sorry to hear your loss. 🙏 Your family goes through peace and spirit with you God loves you so much

She is in heaven now I know she misses her mother. She will be alright with Jesus now

Carrie Lea Witte

On my lunch break I was doing some class reading… finished some assignments, and saw some more beautiful pictures and videos of Kara Santorelli. I of course got tears 😭. This beautiful person has been sent to heaven wearing so many crowns.

