Over the weekend, a Frederick man was stabbed to death

Romario Tevin Anderson, a man from Frederick, Maryland, was stabbed fatally last week. Let’s see what happened with Romario Tevin Anderson and the cause of his death in detail; keep reading.

Romario Tevin: Know more about him

On Saturday, March 18, Frederick Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was called immediately at the 400 block of North Street. When police arrived at the spot, they found a man who had been stabbed many times. CPR was given to the man, but all things failed, and finally, he has died on the spot.

Later police identified the man as 28 old Romario Anderson from Frederick, Maryland. Samantha Long, Frederick Police Department spokesperson, told the media that the person died due to being stabbed numerous times.

Romario Tevin: What happened to him

On Saturday morning, the stabbing victim, Romario Anerson found in Downtown Frederick. Now the Frederick Police Department has started the investigation, but still, no evidence or suspect was found.

Due to privacy reasons, the police have not released any information about this case. Now Fredrick police requested the public that if they have any information about this case, they can come forward and contact Fredrick Police.

Police released a statement:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McPeak at [email protected] Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), via text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email at [email protected]

Netizens’ reaction to this issue

Ashley Martin

Fly high Rio you will be missed 💯 prayers for your family and lil ones 😔

Suzanne Thomas

Frederick scanner don’t put this on here if people can’t read the full story!!

Linda Brunk

Isn’t this the second of third serious incident at this, or right outside this establishment. Last time it was a shooting correct ?

Tim Junior

A fight between cooks at the hooka lounge.

