Is Joey King in a relationship? When did Joey King and Jacob Elordi date?

Joey King is a professional American actress. Joey King is well-recognized for her role as Ramona Quimby in the Ramona and Beezus (2010) comedy film.

Joey King is also famous for her role in “The Kissing Booth” (2018) and “its two sequels”.

In 2006, Joey King made her acting debut with the “Malcolm in the Middle” television series.

In 2008, Joey King made her film debut with the “Horton Hears a Who!” film.

Joey King will be seen in the “A Family Affair” and “The Uglies” films.

In 2022, Joey King appeared in the “Hamster & Gretel” television series and “The Princess”, “The In Between”, and “Bullet Train” films.

Joey King acted in many films, including The Kissing Booth 3, Radium Girls, The Boxcar Children: Surprise Island, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Sound and the Fury, Oz the Great and Powerful, The Dark Knight Rises, Ramona and Beezus, Zeroville, Radium Girls, and more.

Joey King is also appeared in many tv shows such as Avenging Angel, Anatomy of Hope, Ghost Whisperer, The Haunting Hour: The Series, Robot Chicken, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, Nailed It, Group Chat, Life in Pieces, American Dad!, Survivor: South Pacific, and more.

How old is Joey King?

Joey King’s real name is Joey Lynn King. Joey King’s age is 23 years. Joey King’s birth date is 30 July and her birth year is 1999. Joey King was born to Jamie King and Terry King in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Joey King did her studies at Phoenix Ranch School in Simi Valley. Joey King has two siblings- Hunter King and Kelli King. they are also an actressess. Joey King’s nationality is American.

When did Joey King and Jacob Elordi date?

Joey King is an unmarried lady. Joey King dated Jacob Elordi in 2018. The two met on the set of “The Kissing Booth”. Jacob Elordi earned heartthrobs early in his career and this has been followed by Jacob Elordi being involved in high profile relationships.

Who is Joey King Boyfriend?

Joey King is currently in a romantic relationship. Joey King started her new relationship with Steven Pete in September 2019.

Joey King is a renowned producer and director. Joey and Steven met on the set of “The Act”. Joey and Steven got engaged in February 2022.

