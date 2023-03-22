How did James Glen Harris Die? Who was James Glen Harris?

On March 19, 2023, Sunday, Belton resident James Glen Harris, 62, died away at home. Pastor Shannon Soard will officiate James’s funeral ceremony on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Temple Bible Church in Temple.

James Glen Harris: who is He?

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Belton resident James Glen Harris, 62, died away at home. James’ funeral ceremony will be held at Temple Bible Church in Temple on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2 PM. Pastor Shannon Soard will officiate. Following will be a graveside ceremony at Belton’s North Belton Cemetery.

James Edward Harris and Susie Faye Harris welcomed James Glen Harris into the world on January 20, 1961, in Belton. He was a drummer with the Marching 100 and went to Belton High School. His graduation was in 1979. James spent more than 26 years working at Wilson Art. James married Lisa Townley, the joy of his life, on March 12, 2005. He liked going camping, fishing, and travelling. He also enjoyed going to Temple Bible Church. He loved the Lord and cherished time with his family. James’ family takes solace in the knowledge that there is no doubt he is in Heaven since he was such a kind, kind guy.

Reason For Dying

James Edward Harris and Susie Faye Harris, his parents, died before him. His wife, Lisa Harris of Belton. His son John Harris and his wife, Lawren of Temple. His daughter Emily Sebek and her husband, Jordan of Rogers. His sister Debbie Harris and her husband Robert Weisert of Belton, his four grandchildren Jaxon Sebek, Conner Sebek, Zander Sancedio, and Lukah Sancedio, as well as a large number of cherished family members and friends, will cherish his memory.

On March 24, 2023, visitation will occur at Belton’s Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The planning is in the hands of Belton’s Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Read Also:- Who is Glen Powell married to? Is Glen Powell in a relationship?