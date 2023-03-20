Who was Cate Blanchett’s first husband? Are Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton still married?

Cate Blanchett is a famous Australian actress. Cate Blanchett is famous for her work in the blockbusters, independent films, and stage.

Cate Blanchett won many awards, including four Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and four British Academy Film Awards.

Cate Blanchett will be seen in the “Borderlands” upcoming film and “Disclaimer” upcoming television series.

In 2023, Cate Blanchett appears in “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” music video.

In 2022, Cate Blanchett appeared in the Pinocchio, Tár, and The School for Good and Evil films and Ukraine: Life Under Attack: Dispatches television series.

In 1990, Cate Blanchett made her acting debut with the “Kaboria” film. In 1993, Cate made her television debut with the “Police Rescue” series.

Cate Blanchett also acted in many theatre plays such as Electra, Hamlet, The Blind Giant is Dancing, Hedda Gabler, Blackbird, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Maids, The Present, and more.

Cate Blanchett also appeared in many television series like Bordertown, Documentary Now!, Mrs. America, Staged, Stateless, Rake, Heartland, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and more.

Cate Blanchett acted in many movies, including Nightmare Alley, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Voyage of Time, Truth, Knight of Cups, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Blue Jasmine, The Monuments Men, Robin Hood, In the Company of Actors, The Aviator, Veronica Guerin, and more.

Cate Blanchett Height and Age

Cate Blanchett’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Cate Blanchett’s age is 53 years. Cate Blanchett’s full name is Catherine Elise Blanchett. Cate Blanchett’s birth date is 14 May 1969.

Cate Blanchett was born to June and Robert DeWitt Blanchett Jr in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Cate Blanchett did her studies at Ivanhoe East Primary School, Ivanhoe Girls’ Grammar School and then Methodist Ladies’ College. Cate graduated from the University of Melbourne.

Who is Cate Blanchett Husband?

Cate Blanchett’s marital status is married. Cate Blanchett husband is Andrew Upton. He is a playwright and screenwriter.

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton met in Australia in the mid-1990s. Kate and Andrew married on 29 December 1997 in New South Wales, Australia.

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton are still happy and enjoying their married life.

How many biological children does Cate Blanchett have?

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton have four children, three sons and one daughter.

Sons are Ignatius Martin Upton (born 2008), Roman Robert Upton (born 2004), and Dashiell John Upton (born 2001), and daughter Edith Vivian Patricia Upton (adopted in 2015).

In 2015, Cate and her husband Andrew adopted a daughter.

