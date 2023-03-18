Who is Michael Pangilinan Wife? Michael and his wife Garie Concepcion expecting their first child together

Michael Pangilinan is a popular Filipino actor, model, and singer-songwriter. Michael Pangilinan is well-recognized for coming in second place in the second season of Your Face Sounds Familiar.

Michael Pangilinan is also well-recognized for the member of the band Harana.

Michael Pangilinan released many songs such as “Your Love (Tuo Amore)”, “Pare, Mahal Mo Raw Ako”, “Pusong Ligaw”, Hanggang kailan, and “It Might Be You”.

Michael Pangilinan made his television debut in 2010 with the “Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman” show.

In 2016, Michael Pangilinan made his film debut with the “Pare, Mahal Mo Raw Ako” film.

Michael Pangilinan also appeared in many tv shows such as Maynila: Young Love in Trouble, Your Face Sounds Familiar 2, All-Out Sundays, Party Pilipinas, The X Factor Philippines, Maynila: Young Love in Trouble, Eat Bulaga!, ASAP, Wowowin, Luv U, Maynila: My Heart’s Keeper, and Eat Bulaga!.

The sang and performed in Team Unity rallies in support of BBM and SARA Tandem and they were cancelled by Pinklawans, If we supported Katrina Velarde, Lets support them too… Michael Pangilinan, Chris Lawrence, Daryl Ong and Bugoy Drillon on their FB and Youtube accounts… pic.twitter.com/gfpR1chQyp — AlphaOneRene (@up_kyla) May 14, 2022

How old is Michael Pangilinan?

Michael Pangilinan’s age is 27 years. Michael Pangilinan’s birth date is 26 November and his birth year is 1995. Michael Pangilinan was born to Tony Pangilinan and Precy Pangilinan in Pulilan, Bulacan, Philippines. Michael Pangilinan has two siblings. Michael Pangilinan’s nationality is Filipino.

Who is Michael Pangilinan Wife?

Michael Pangilinan’s marital status is Single. But Michael Pangilinan is still in a relationship with his longtime partner.

Michael Pangilinan confirmed in 2016 that he was in a relationship with actress and singer Gary Concepcion. She is best known as the daughter of actors Gabby Concepcion and Grace Ebuna.

Recently news is coming out that, Michael Pangilinan and his partner Gary Concepcion are expecting their first child.

In 2015, Michael Pangilinan announced that his ex-girlfriend Erin Ocampo was pregnant. Michael and his ex-girlfriend Erin have a child named Ezequiel Pangilinan.

