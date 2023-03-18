Who was Jason Bateman’s first wife? Is Jason Bateman Still married to Amanda Anka?

Jason Bateman is a popular American actor, producer, and director. Jason Bateman is well-recognized for his role as Marty Byrde in the “Ozark (2017–2022)” and as Michael Bluth in the “Arrested Development” television series.

Jason Bateman won many awards in his life, including three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

In 1981, Jason Bateman made his acting debut with the “Little House on the Prairie” television series. In 1986, Jason Bateman made his film debut with the “How Can I Tell If I’m Really In Love?” film.

Jason Bateman will be seen in the Fool’s Paradise, Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing up, Air, and Carry-On upcoming films and “Based on a True Story” and “Florida Man” television series.

In 2022, Jason Bateman worked on the “Under the Banner of Heaven” television series.

Jason Bateman is famous for his work and role in the Kidding, Sit Down, Shut Up, Growing Up Fisher, The Outsider, Some of My Best Friends, George and Leo, The Jake Effect, Simon, Chicago Sons, The Hogan Family, It’s Your Move, and more.

Jason Bateman acted in many movies, including Moving Target, The Sweetest Thing, Breaking the Rules, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, State of Play, Up in the Air, The Switch, The Change-Up, Identity Thief, This Is Where I Leave You, Thunder Force, and more.

Jason Bateman Age and Height

Jason Bateman’s full name is Jason Kent Bateman. Jason Bateman’s height is 5 feet 11 inches approx. Jason Bateman’s age is 54 years. Jason Bateman’s date of birth is 14 January 1969.

Jason Bateman was born to Kent Bateman and Victoria Elizabeth Bateman in Rye, New York, U.S. Jason Batema never compelete high school.

Who is Jason Bateman Wife?

Jason Bateman’s marital status is married. Jason Bateman wife’s name is Amanda Anka. She is also an actress and acted in many movies and tv shows. Amanda Anka is also a producer.

Amanda Anka is also known as the daughter of singer Paul Anka. Amanda Anka was born on 10 December 1968 and her birth place is New York City, New York, USA.

Amanda Anka is famous for her role and work in the Taxi (2004), Vampire Slayer (1992), and Lost Highway (1997).

Jason Bateman married Amanda Anka on July 3, 2001. Amanda Anka gave birth to Jason’s two daughters, named Francesca Nora Bateman and Maple Sylvie Bateman. Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka are still married.

