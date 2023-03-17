Who was Amy Robach’s first husband? Is Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes still a couple?

Amy Robach is a famous American television reporter and formerly worked for ABC News.

Amy Robach is well-recognised as the breaking news anchor/fill-in anchor for Good Morning America and co-anchor for 20/20.

Amy Robach entered national television, working at ABC News from August 2003 to May 2012. Amy also served as a national correspondent for NBC News from 2003 to 2007.

Amy Roback served as anchor for the Saturday edition of NBC’s TODAY on MSNBC from 2007 to 2012.

From May 2012 to January 2023, Amy Roback worked for ABC News. Amy Roback served as a contributor for Hood Morning America from May 2012 to March 2020.

Amy Roback hosts “What You Need to Know” from September 2020 to December 2022, a show created in the wake of COVID-19.

Amy Roback is co-anchoring 20/20 with David Muir from May 2018 to January 2023.

How old is Amy Robach?

Amy Robach’s full name is Amy Joanne Robach. Amy Robach’s age is 50 years. Amy Robach’s birth date is 6 February and her birth year is 1973. Amy Robach was born to her parents in St. Joseph, Michigan, U.S.

Amy Robach’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx. Amy Robach did her studies at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia and the University of Georgia.

How many times Amy Robach married?

Amy Robach was married twice. Amy Robach got divorced from both husbands after marriage. Amy Roback’s first husband is Tim McIntosh and Amy Roback’s second husband is Andrew Shue. Amy Roback begins her new relationship after getting divorced.

Who is Amy Robach husband?

Amy Robach’s marital status is divorced. Amy Roback has been in the news for her relationship with TJ Holmes after her divorce from her second husband.

On 5 December 2022 Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes’ relationship was made public. Two months ago on 27 January 2023, Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes was fired from ABC News because of their relationship.

Amy Roback first married Tim McIntosh in 1996. But after ten years of being in a relationship, Amy Roback and Tim McIntosh got divorced.

In 2002, Amy gave birth to Tim’s child (daughter), named Ava McIntosh. Amy gave birth to Tim’s second child, Annie McIntosh, in 2006.

Amy Roback married Andrew Shue in 2010. After being in a relationship for 12 years, Amy Roback has divorced Andrew Shue.

