Sienna Berry, an Eighth-Grade Student at NRCA Passes Away, Cause of Death

The Raleigh, North Carolina, community is mourning the loss of Sienna Berry, a student at the North Raleigh Christian Academy (NRCA), who passed away on March 16, 2023. Sienna was just 14 years old and had been in the eighth grade at NRCA.

Who was Sienna Berry?

Sienna Berry was born on May 20, 2008, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was raised in a devoted family and received much of her education at NRCA.

Sienna was a bright and energetic student who loved to learn and was involved in many extracurricular activities, including sports and music.

What happened to Sienna Berry?

On March 16, 2023, Sienna’s family and friends received the devastating news that she had passed away. The news of her death has sent shockwaves throughout the NRCA community.

She has died due to suicide. The cause of why she committed suicide is not yet known. The police investigation is going on to know why she committed suicide.

The NRCA community has been quick to express their condolences and offer support to Sienna’s family. The school’s website said, “We are heartbroken by the passing of Sienna Berry, one of our eighth-grade students.”

Tributes to Sienna Berry:

Sienna Berry will be remembered as a bright and talented student who positively impacted everyone she met. Many of her friends and classmates have turned to social media after her passing to share their memories and express their sorrow.

She was genuinely kind and joyful all the time. “She will be missed,” wrote one friend on Instagram. Another person added, “Sienna was an amazing person and always knew how to make everyone laugh. “Rest in peace.”

In addition to her many friends and classmates, Sienna is survived by her parents and two siblings. Her family hasn’t yet made any formal announcements about her passing.

All about the family and friends of Sienna:

The loss of Sienna has deeply impacted many people in the Raleigh community and beyond. Additionally, NRCA has made counselors and other support staff available to students and families struggling after Sienna’s passing.

The passing of Sienna Berry is a tragedy that has left the NRCA community and beyond reeling.

As we mourn her loss, we must also remember her impact on those around her and work to prevent future tragedies. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Read More: Mexican-born Soldier Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz was Found Dead at Fort Hood, Texas