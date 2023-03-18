Is Helen Mirren still married? How long did Liam Neeson live with Helen Mirren?

Helen Mirren is a notable British actor. Helen won many awards for her performances, including a British Academy Film Award, an Academy Award, three British Academy Television Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and more.

From 2015 to present, Helen Mirren appears in the “Documentary Now!” television series and from 2022 to present, Helen Mirren appears in the “1923” television series.

In 1966, Helen Mirren made her acting debut with the “Press for Time” film and in 1974, Helen Mirren made her television debut with the “Thriller” series.

Helen Mirren will be seen in the Golda, Fast X, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and White Bird: A Wonder Story upcoming films.

Helen Mirren appeared in the “Count Me Out” and “La Vacinada” Music videos.

Helen Mirren acted in many films, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, O Lucky Man!, The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu, Hamlet, The Mosquito Coast, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, Where Angels Fear to Tread, Some Mother’s Son, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Calendar Girls, Love Ranch, Hitchcock, and more.

Helen Mirren also appeared in many tv shows such as Cymbeline, Faerie Tale Theatre, Red King, White Knight, Prime Suspect, The Passion of Ayn Rand, The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone, Saturday Night Live, Phil Spector, Catherine the Great, and more.

How old is Helen Mirren?

Helen Mirren’s full name is Helen Lydia Mironoff. Helen Mirren’s birth date is 26 July and her birth year is 1945. Helen Mirren’s age is 77 years. Helen Mirren was born to Vasiliy Petrovich Mironov and Kathleen Alexandrina Eva Matilda Rogers in London, England.

Helen Mirren’s height is 5 feet 3 inches. Helen Mirren has two siblings- Katherine Mirren and Peter Basil Mirren. Helen Mirren did her studies at St Bernard’s High School for Girls and New College of Speech and Drama. Helen Mirren’s nationality is British.

What is Helen Mirren most famous for?

Helen Mirren is famous for her work and role in “The Long Good Friday” film in 1980 and Prime Suspect in 1991.

Who is Helen Mirren Husband?

Helen Mirren is a married woman. Helen Mirren husband’s name is Taylor Hackford. He is an American director.

In 1986, Helen Mirren began dating Taylor Hackford. On 31 December 1997, Helena Ann Taylor married at Ardesier Parish Church near Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

The two met in 1989 on the sets of the film “White Nights”. This was Helen’s first marriage and Taylor’s third marriage.

Helen has no children but Taylor has two children from his previous marriage. Helen dated Liam Neeson for four years. Both met in 1981.

