Is Geraldo Rivera currently married? How many ex wives does Geraldo have?

Geraldo Rivera is a notable American Journalist, political commentator, host, attorney, and author.

Geraldo Rivera is well-known as the co-host of The Five on Fox News Channel.

Geraldo Rivera served as host for the tabloid talk show Geraldo’s from 1987 to 1998.

Geraldo Rivera gained publicity with the 1986 live TV special “The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults”.

Geraldo Rivera served as host of the news magazine program Geraldo at Large. In addition, Geraldo Rivera served as host for occasional broadcasts of Geraldo Rivera Reports (in lieu of hosting At Large).

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Hunter Biden: “Hunter Biden has been investigated for almost five years… nothing remotely criminal has been uncovered. Put up or shut up.” Now let’s get back to focusing on how Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump…. pic.twitter.com/3v0kQDgO63 — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) March 15, 2023

How old is Geraldo Rivera?

Geraldo Rivera’s birth name is Gerald Riviera. Geraldo Rivera’s birth date is 4 July 1943. Geraldo Rivera’s age is 79 years.

Geraldo Rivera was born to Lillian and Cruz “Allen” Rivera in New York City, U.S.

Geraldo Rivera did his studies at West Babylon High School, State University of New York Maritime College, the University of Arizona, and Brooklyn Law School.

How many ex wives does Geraldo have?

Geraldo Rivera married five times. Geraldo Rivera has five wives. Geraldo Rivera’s first five wives are Linda Coblentz, second wife Edith Vonnegut, third wife Sherryl Raymond, fourth wife CC Dyer, and fifth wife Erica Michelle Levy. Besides this, Geraldo Rivera has also had a lot of affairs and relationships.

Who is Geraldo Rivera Wife Now?

Geraldo Rivera is a married man. Currently, Geraldo Rivera wife is Erica Michelle Levy.

Geraldo Rivera married Erica Michelle Levy in 2003, and the couple is together till the present time.

Geraldo Rivera first married Linda Coblentz in 1965 and divorced after four years in 1969.

Thereafter, Geraldo Rivera married Edith Vonnegut in 1971 and divorced four years later in 1975.

Geraldo Rivera married Sherryl Raymond in 1976 and divorced after ten years in 1984.

Geraldo Rivera married C.C. Dyer in 1987, a year after his divorce from Sherryl Raymond. The couple’s marriage lasted for about 13 years, and then they got divorced in 2000.

Geraldo Rivera has five children- Simone Cruickshank Rivera, Cruz Grant Rivera, Isabella Holmes Rivera, Gabriel Miguel Rivera, and Solita Liliana Rivera.

Geraldo Rivera’s Affairs

Geraldo Rivera had an affair with Marian Javits for many years. Marion Javits was the wife of Senator Jacob Javits of New York.

