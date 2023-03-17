Who is Rebecca Jarvis married to? Know about her husband details

Rebecca Jarvis is a well-known American journalist as well as an investment banker.

Rebecca Jarvis serves as the chief business, technology, and economics correspondent for ABC News.

Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis Rebecca Jarvis serves as host, managing editor, and creator.

Rebecca Jarvis also serves as a host for the podcast No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis and The Dropout.

Rebecca Jarvis was also a finalist on “The Apprentice” Season 4.

Rebecca Jarvis reports for Good Morning America, Nightline, ABC World News Tonight, 20/20, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and for all ABC News programs and platforms.

EXCLUSIVE: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tells @RebeccaJarvis that AI will reshape society and acknowledges the risks: “I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this.”https://t.co/Ck1LNn5ypa pic.twitter.com/hif8PHeFKc — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2023

In 2017 Rebecca Jarvis launched a new podcast with ABC News Radio, No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis.

In January 2019, in conjunction with Rebecca Jarvis’s ABC Nightline and ABC Radio, Bane hosted a podcast titled “The Dropout”, which documents the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos.

How old is Rebecca Jarvis?

Rebecca Jarvis’s full name is Rebecca Ann Jarvis. Rebecca Jarvis’s age is 41 years. Rebecca Jarvis’s birth date is 28 September and her birth year is 1981. Rebecca Jarvis was born to James T. Jarvis and Gail Marks Jarvis in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Rebecca Jarvis did her studies at St. Paul Academy and Summit School, the University of Chicago, and Paris Dauphine University. Rebecca Jarvis’s nationality is American.

Who is Rebecca Jarvis Husband?

Rebecca Jarvis’s marital status is married. Rebecca Jarvis husband’s name is Matthew Pierce Hanson.

Rebecca Jarvis married Matthew Pierce Hanson on 28 January 2012, at the McNamara Alumni Center in Minnesota.

Rabbi Barry Axler and Matthew Pierce Hanson’s father Rev.

Rebecca Jarvis and Matthew Pierce Hanson earned their bachelor’s degrees from the University of Chicago. Rebecca and Matthew work together at Bank of America Securities in Chicago.

Rebecca Jarvis gave birth to Matthew Pearce’s first child (daughter) on 20 February 2019.

How much is Rebecca Jarvis’s Net Worth?

Rebecca Jarvis’s net worth is around $1 Million – $5 Million. Rebecca Jarvis earns her income from her investments and journalism. Rebecca Jarvis serves as a host, editor, and creator for several news networks. Rebecca Jarvis started her career in 2003 and till now she is working as a journalist.

Read Also:- How did Don Megson die? obituary and cause of death for English football player