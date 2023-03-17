How did Don Megson die? obituary and cause of death for English football player

Don Megson, a former player of Sheffield, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. In this article, we’ll check out all the details about his death and his personal life; keep reading

Don Megson: Cause of death

A former defender for Sheffield, Don Megson, passed away at age 86. Alan Biggs confirmed the news through social media. Alan Biggs wrote on social media, “Unfortunate news. Been asked to post on behalf of the family that Don Megson has left us.”

“A Sheffield Wednesday icon (1959-69). Captained #SWFC in the ‘66 FA Cup final. Son Gary says Don passed peacefully.”

Former club icon of Sheffield, Don Megson, was born in Sale. He spent his 18 years with Owls, known as the finest left-backs, who served the club for a long duration.

Famous sports club Sheffield Wednesday FC posted on Facebook and paid the tributes to their star player:

One of the greatest defenders in our history, Don Megson played 442 times for the Owls, scoring seven goals iconic club captain who led Wednesday to the 1966 FA Cup final RIP Don 🦉

Don Megson: Who was he

Don Megson spent most career time with Sheffield and more than 18 years with this club. He also played for Mossley in 1952, when they signed him for Cheshire League.

He made his team debut in November 1959. Eventually, he developed himself most prestigious dependable left-back. Later he assumed the club captain.

For Sheffield, he played 442 games later he joined the Bristol Rovers in March 1970. He played 31 games for Bristol Rovers.

He also worked as the football manager; he served Bristol Rovers from 1972 to 1977. Bristol Rovers won the Watney Cup under the guidance of Don Megson. Later he joined the North American Soccer League’s Portland Timbers, where he served from 1978 to 1980.

In 1983 he spent a few months as an assistant at AFC Bournemouth.

He had two sons named Gary and Neil; both also had the same interests as his father. His son Gary joined the Bolton Wanderers in 2009; earlier, he served as a contract scout for the organization.

Don Megson: What happened to him

Don Megson died at the age of 86, and his family members did not reveal the cause of death. Chris Turner, the former footballer and manager, said, “So sad to hear the passing of Don.

He was a great captain and leader. All the 66 teams speak very highly of him. My best wishes go to Gary and his family. Thank you for my early memories of our great club, Don. CT.”

Social Media Tributes to Don Megson :

Tony Hinchliffe

What a left-back, what a captain! Followed his presence in an often excellent Owls team from our historic 1960 – 61 Season when we finished SECOND, through our European Fairs Cup travels, to our NEARLY winning the FA Cup in 1966

losing, 3 -2, to Everton…

Sharon Walkland

This is so sad. Don was our captain when I 1st started attending matches at 10. ( a long time ago now ) He served us with so much pride to wear our shirts, and his son Gary followed in his dad’s footsteps as a player & manager. All Condolences to his family. Rest Peacefully

Dean Meegan

A bit before my time, but my Dad says great captain and Hard as nails. And his son was a good player too..RIP to a Wednesday legend Condolences to all his family and friends.

